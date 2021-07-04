Euro 2020: Why Gareth Southgate is managing games and his squad better than any other coach

Those who told themselves after England’s underwhelming start to Euro 2020 that the best international teams always grow into tournaments surely did so without full conviction that Gareth Southgate and his players would be capable of this.

Indeed, the performances against Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic did little to boost confidence that England could go all the way this summer, even if they did finish top of Group D. What has followed since then, though, has been a demonstration of the Three Lions’ tournament credentials. If the last 16 win over Germany was vindication for Southgate’s conservative approach, the quarter-final victory over Ukraine showed another dimension to this England team - the dimension fans and pundits had longed to see in the group stage, when Southgate largely refused to unleash his attacking threats. It took just four minutes for a more obviously attack-minded England to demonstrate their final third potency, with Raheem Sterling dropping deep to create a fragmentation in the Ukrainian defence. This presented him with the chance to release Harry Kane in behind for the finish on the stretch past Heorhiy Bushchan.

Between Sterling and Jadon Sancho, handed his first start at Euro 2020, England didn’t lack forward thrust. At times it felt like the two wingers, who had the freedom to burst into space across the forward line, were having a dribbling contest mid-match (Sancho won with four dribbles to Sterling’s three). The majority of England’s final third play flowed through the pair.

Four big chances, four goals & another solid defensive display.#ENG cruise into the #Euro2020 semi-finals with a comfortable win over #UKR!#UKRENG shot map 👇 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) July 3, 2021

And yet England still allowed the game to drop in tempo after the early goal. Ukraine identified Kyle Walker as a weak link and overloaded the right back as often as they could. This prompted Southgate to shift Sterling over to that wing to offer Walker more protection, something Sancho wasn’t providing a lot of. The start of the second half, however, saw England step up the pace of their play once more. Three goals followed in just 17 minutes as Ukraine started to tire. This was England with the handbrake released. This was the statement many wanted Southgate and his players to make as they head into the final four.

At the time, Southgate might have been wise to withdraw one of his midfield anchors, Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice, for a more creative force, like Phil Foden or Jack Grealish, to hammer home England’s territorial advantage. Ultimately, this wasn’t required as Ukraine allowed themselves to be attacked one-on-one, most notably down the left side where Luke Shaw made as many crosses (three) as anyone else in white. There wasn’t an area of this performance Southgate won’t be satisfied with. England, who have still to concede a goal at Euro 2020 and conceded just two shots on target against Ukraine, extended their run of clean sheets, but also demonstrated their attacking verve with four goals that could have been more. There was control in the centre of the pitch. England played out from the back well (Harry Maguire and John Stones played a combined 191 passes), but not at the cost of drive and energy or individuality. Southgate is managing games, and his squad, better than any other coach at this tournament.

It should be noted that Ukraine were limited in the threat they posed. This was one match too far for Andriy Shevchenko’s side who just didn’t have the individual quality to harm England even when they were allowed back into the contest for a period in the first half. Ukraine, who only just scraped out of the group stage with three points, found their ceiling here. For England, though, the ceiling continues to rise. As many optimistically predicted earlier in the tournament, the Three Lions are growing, in more than one way, with every match they have played. Southgate has options in every area of the pitch and has the tactical nous to know how to use them depending on the task in front of his side.

Denmark await in the final four. Beyond that, it would be Italy or Spain in the final, so there is no room for complacency in England’s preparations. Southgate won’t allow that to become an issue, though, just as he has denied so many things from growing into a problem for his team at Euro 2020. With every step England have taken, they proved themselves in one way or another.