Liverpool: Is Diogo Jota the best finisher in the Premier League?

And yet a lack of incision continued to hurt the Reds. Decision making, particularly in key areas, used to be something that Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah excelled at; knowing when and how to pass and to shoot.

And yet this was another example of those attributes deserting all three.

Mane, in the first half in particular, was guilty of holding onto the ball too long or, in one break, not cutting across Rob Holding and then releasing the pass at the wrong time. Indeed the match was following a similar pattern to many of Liverpool’s games this season; territorial control, but the wrong moves at the wrong times.

Step forward, Diogo Jota.

How good is Diogo Jota?

The €40m signing missed nearly three months of the season following a knee injury and it means that the pressure for positions on the dynamic front three was lessened; the big three have started nearly every match in Jota’s absence, irrespective of fitness or form. It’s made them complacent and it’s made Liverpool more predictable.

Jota hasn’t had to re-find his touch following injury; quite the opposite, in fact. He has six goals and an assist in his last five matches for club and country, overshadowing Cristiano Ronaldo on Portugal duty, and he provided an injection of energy that Klopp's side have lacked.

Just minutes after coming on, he nestled in behind Holding to meet Trent Alexander-Arnold’s perfect cross and nod into the roof of Bernd Leno’s net, and after Salah had made it two he drifted in to latch onto Mane’s touch and slam into the net for three.

It was precisely the impact the team needed. And after a period of unbridled success for Liverpool’s fabled front three, Jota is now stepping forward as the man that needs to play, and play regularly.

Jota has eight goals in the Premier League now, and his non-penalty goals P90 rate of 0.91 is the best of any player in the division (minimum 500 minutes played).