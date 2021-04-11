Burnley 1-2 Newcastle: Allan Saint-Maximin inspires comeback win

Super sub Allan Saint-Maximin drove Newcastle to a vital 2-1 win at Burnley, taking them six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Joe Townsend explains why the Magpies would already be down without him.

"Newcastle could be handed a huge fitness boost should top-scorer Callum Wilson be declared fit to start, while Allan Saint-Maximin is also in contention to make the starting XI. The Frenchman came off the bench against Spurs and impressed with his entertaining brand of football. He would be a massive plus for Steve Bruce’s side were he to make the line-up." In previewing Newcastle's trip to Burnley, Jake Pearson called it almost perfectly. It just turned out that Wilson and, especially, Saint-Maximin didn't even need to start. In fact, their impact as substitutes was arguably far greater. CLICK HERE for Allan Saint-Maximin's Infogol stats and profile

CLICK HERE for Callum Wilson's Infogol stats and profile Trailing to Matej Vydra’s first-half goal, Newcastle looked uninspired before Steve Bruce brought on Saint-Maximin and Wilson in the 57th minute, on the verge of conceding a second goal, as Burnley lay siege to Martin Dubravka's net. Within seven minutes, Newcastle's mercurial number 10 had turned the game on its head to snatch a 2-1 victory and move the Toon six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Saint-Maximin's first involvement, 90 seconds after being introduced alongside Wilson, in place of Joelinton and Dwight Gayle, was a tricky run and perfect lay-off for Jacob Murphy, who deliciously swept home. That was a run-of-the-mill strike compared to Saint-Maximin's individual brilliance five minutes later, as he drove from halfway before firing past a helpless Bailey Peacock-Farrell from the edge of the box. Some impact.

Newcastle in desperate need of a change.



⏱ 57' Allan Saint-Maximin & Callum Wilson brought on

⏱ 59' Allan Saint-Maximin provides the assist for Jacob Murphy's equaliser

⏱ 64' Allan Saint-Maximin goes on a solo run from the halfway line & scores



👏 Wow.



🔥 #NUFC | #BURNEW pic.twitter.com/3EeaL1lheh — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) April 11, 2021

'Frightening numbers' For Newcastle, this season's storyline has been dominated by Steve Bruce's perceived turgid, negative tactics. According to Infogol's performance-based table, based on expected goals (xG), they are in a relegation dogfight because they simply aren't good enough. Even when flying high early season, their underlying numbers suggested they couldn't keep getting away with smash-and-grab wins. Time and again, Bruce has been forced to stoutly defend himself, with the Magpies boss claiming the style adopted is needs must - it best suits the squad available to him, one low on attacking quality. This half-hour cameo from one of the Premier League's most exciting attacking players offers clear evidence to support that theory, and gave reasons to be both hopeful and fearful if you're a Newcastle fan. The instant transformation in Newcastle's play, and belief, the moment Wilson and Saint-Maximin entered the fray was quite incredible. When you dig a little deeper into the stats, is it any wonder?