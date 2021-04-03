Leicester 0-2 Man City: Pep Guardiola's side move ever closer to Premier League title

This was far from City’s best performance of the season, but the manner with which they brushed aside a team aiming to finish as the best of the rest in the Premier League this season was a show of strength in its own way.

Here are four things we learned from the match.

Kevin De Bruyne is Manchester City’s best ever player

It’s been a week for footballing eulogies at the Etihad Stadium after it was confirmed that Sergio Aguero will be leaving the club at the end of the season. Manchester City have said goodbye to a number of stalwarts in recent years, with Vincent Kompany and David Silva also departing in each of the last two summer windows.

All three players are set to receive statues outside the Etihad Stadium in tribute to their achievements for City, but not even this trio hit the heights that Kevin de Bruye is hitting. The Belgian is currently the best midfielder in the Premier League, maybe even in all of European football. He is City’s best ever player.

The 29-year-old was at his pass-picking best against Leicester City, creating the opportunities that led to the visitors’ two goals with two inch-perfect through balls. Nobody made more key passes (three) than de Bruyne with the Belgian also registering the highest number of dribbles (four). Nobody pulls the strings quite like he does.

Sergio Aguero’s performance proved why he’s leaving City

There can be no doubting the impact Aguero has had on Manchester City over the last decade. He is a true club legend and one of the best forwards to have ever played in the Premier League. But this performance proved why the Argentine is leaving the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

While City dominated possession, Aguero barely got a touch. Indeed, the 32-year-old touched the ball fewer times (22) than any other starting player for the visitors including Ederson. He managed just two shots with neither of those efforts testing Kasper Schmeichel in the Leicester goal.

Guardiola has evolved his team beyond the need for a central striker like Aguero. It’s not just that he is fading as a physical force, it’s also that he now plays for a team that no longer plays to his strengths. Their partnership has been a highly productive one over the years, but Aguero and City are right to part ways at this point.

Benjamin Mendy can still turn his Manchester City career around

Manchester City’s opener, and winner, came from the unlikeliest of sources with Benjamin Mendy guiding a right-footed finish into the far corner of Schmeichel’s net following good work by Rodri and Gabriel Jesus. This was only the second time that the French full back had scored for City.

Costing £52m four years ago, Mendy was meant to be a key part of Guardiola’s rebuild of the squad at the Etihad Stadium. Instead, he has been a peripheral figure for City suffering a series of injuries and facing questions over his attitude and commitment. On Saturday’s showing, though, Mendy could still have a role to play.

While Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker are Guardiola’s first choice at left and right back, Mendy can offer depth. The 26-year-old isn’t as dynamic as Cancelo, but he is of great use to Guardiola when he wants to protect against the counter-attack, something that was clearly in his mind against this Leicester City side.

City’s first half performance demonstrated the good and bad of Guardiola-ball

Leicester City barely got a sniff of the ball in the opening 45 minutes of this match. Indeed, City utterly dominated possession, claiming a 63% share. As Sky Sports referenced during their broadcast, there was a period between the 19th and 25th minute during which the Premier League champions-elect made 53 passes and the home side, who failed to register a single shot in the first half, made zero.

This was the new Manchester City at their controlling best, but it also demonstrated how Guardiola’s team can be risk averse when they play like this. Fernandinho had a long-range goal ruled out for offside while de Bruyne struck the crossbar, but it wasn’t as if the visitors to the King Power Stadium spent the first half banging on the door.

City’s season has been defined by players like Cancelo and Ilkay Gundogan doing things that aren’t normally expected of them. The danger with playing as Guardiola’s team did in the opening 45 minutes is that it leaves them open to the opposition taking one opportunity, as Jamie Vardy nearly did with an offside goal.

