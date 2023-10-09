The Kelly Criterion: Boring Arsenal-Manchester City game offers few takeaways

Let's not sugar-coat it — what an utterly dreadful game of football that was.
Gabriel Martinelli's late goal to hand Arsenal a 1-0 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium did little to save the Super Sunday match-up as a piece of entertainment.
A fixture devoid of the things that make each team so successful in recent times means there's also little to be learned about the two sides, the title race, or any other grandiose conclusion that some might parse from a poor game.
Arsenal simply gained points over what many believe is the team they are fighting for the Premier League title against. Beyond that, I'm not sure how much more can be taken from the contest.
It's fairly clear that both Arsenal and Manchester City made compromises against their closest rivals from last season, perhaps just a result of the healthy respect between two coaches that are philosophically similar.
Oppression of their opponents has been fairly commonplace for both these teams for quite some time now. Oppression becomes suppression through fear of being caught out in games like this, however, which is clear in the data.
City recorded their lowest ever shot total in a league game under Pep Guardiola, attempting four against Arsenal, two of which came within the first four minutes of the game.
Just one of the shots was on target and a total of 0.55 expected goals (xG) from them displays how tentative City were, seemingly happy to take a point at the Etihad.
As the old saying goes, though, it takes two to tango, and Mikel Arteta's victorious side more than played their part in the dross served up to us neutrals.
Arsenal's 12 shots (two on target) only amounted to 0.41 xG and it was fitting that the game-winning goal took a significant deflection off a defender's face.
I will admit that the Gunners ending a run of 12 consecutive losses to City is a psychological boost, but nothing more in terms of performance.
So, if very little was learned from the match, any analysis of it seems fairly pointless, but it's important to note this type of performance from the two teams in the circumstances.
Match-ups are important in the predictive sense, and both Arsenal and Manchester City have shown a willingness to muddy a game in the event of it holding some added importance to them.
Of course, this game will mean almost nothing come the end of the season. It's just the eighth game, after all.
But even the most boring of fixtures gives us a pointer or two. Logging them is vital for future reference.
