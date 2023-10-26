Liam Kelly selects a value bet of interest for the next round of Premier League fixtures in this week's Kelly Bet.

Football betting tips: The Kelly Bet 1.5pts Wolves or Draw Double Chance vs Newcastle at 21/20 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

The appearance of Gary O'Neil on Monday Night Football might lead people, rightly or wrongly, to have a different perspective on Wolves going forward, after his eloquent effort that helped others understand the job just that little bit better. O'Neil didn't really reveal anything groundbreaking, to be honest, with every team making efforts to gain any kind of edge at the level, but it was good to see that sort of analysis presented to the general viewer. In truth, Wolves have generally been considered to be worse than they actually are since his appointment, possessing a good enough squad to finish ahead of a fair few terrible teams in the Premier League. The start of his tenure with the Old Gold was always going to be the most difficult part given the circumstances of his appointment, and he has surpassed expectations on that front.

As alluded to on MNF, O'Neil surely has buy-in now from the personnel in the team and the preparation put in. Preparation will be a relevant topic when Wolves host Newcastle in the Saturday evening televised fixture, the Magpies entering Molineux on the back of a disappointing home defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Facing teams that have midweek European duties to attend to is not really a thing I subscribe to, but I think it will certainly be a factor in this match-up, and the prices offer some value as a result.

An incredibly unique insight into Wolves' pre-match preparation and training from Gary O'Neil and how it was implemented against Bournemouth 🔍 pic.twitter.com/N40PAmBhjm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 23, 2023

It's fair to say that if this was at St James' Park then I would swerve being too negative about Newcastle. However, I'm not overly convinced they're a particularly outstanding team on the road, even stretching back through last season when results were impressive. A memorable 8-0 win over Sheffield United is an outlier for Eddie Howe's side this term, looking a lot more like an average team in their other road games against Manchester City, Brighton and West Ham. It's therefore surprising to see Newcastle at such a short price at Molineux. Indeed, WOLVES OR DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE makes appeal at odds-against. CLICK HERE to back Wolves or Draw Double Chance with Sky Bet