Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Andoni Iraola encourages his team to apply pressure

The Kelly Bet: Bournemouth to best Wolves

By Liam Kelly
11:31 · FRI October 20, 2023

Liam Kelly selects his value bet of interest for the next round of Premier League fixtures in this week's Kelly Bet.

Football betting tips: The Kelly Bet

2pts Bournemouth to beat Wolves at 7/5 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://www.sportinglife.com/football/fixtures-results

Bournemouth out of excuses

I must admit that I was fairly positive on Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth entering the new Premier League season.

To be honest, I’m still hopeful they can survive comfortably, but they’re running out of excuses to perform. There are undoubtedly some excuses, however.

Firstly, it was a common opinion that Iraola’s style would take time to implement. Bournemouth also started the new campaign with a number of key injuries. And it was obvious that the Cherries had one of the more difficult opening set of fixtures in the Premier League.

The result? Bournemouth are winless and currently sit in the relegation zone, drawing three and losing five of their eight matches.

Now is the time for such form to be put to an end, though.

Iraola has had time to drill the requisite organisation into his team. Important players have returned from injury. And there’s no schedule excuses with home games against Wolves and Burnley in the immediate future.

Bournemouth vs Wolves

Saturday, 15:00 BST

Home 11/8 | Draw 12/5 | Win 15/8

The general 11/8 available for BOURNEMOUTH TO BEAT WOLVES is, indeed, appealing to me.

It's difficult to make a huge case for Bournemouth based on results and/or underlying numbers, but their early-season schedule has played a big part in that, and I'm willing to bet Iraola's side best their opponents on Saturday.

Wolves' start to the season has a healthier shine to it after their unlikely win over Manchester City, but the Old Gold have been relatively poor away from home following the opening match-up against Manchester United.

Their road performances against Everton, Crystal Palace and Luton hardly fill you with confidence, so a trip to the Vitality might be tough, too.

Of course, Gary O'Neil will be determined to get a result at his old club. At the prices, though, Iraola can put the Cherries on top.

Odds correct at 0900 BST (20/10/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS