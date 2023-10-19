The Kelly Bet: Bournemouth to best Wolves

Liam Kelly selects his value bet of interest for the next round of Premier League fixtures in this week's Kelly Bet.

Football betting tips: The Kelly Bet 2pts Bournemouth to beat Wolves at 7/5 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Bournemouth out of excuses I must admit that I was fairly positive on Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth entering the new Premier League season. To be honest, I’m still hopeful they can survive comfortably, but they’re running out of excuses to perform. There are undoubtedly some excuses, however. Firstly, it was a common opinion that Iraola’s style would take time to implement. Bournemouth also started the new campaign with a number of key injuries. And it was obvious that the Cherries had one of the more difficult opening set of fixtures in the Premier League.

Premier League Strength of Schedule ranking so far. Still pretty big differences at the top on bottom of this list right now.



100% represents a Premier League average team, above 100 is harder on average, below 100 easier pic.twitter.com/DKkVri1Cum — Scott Willis (@scottjwillis) October 8, 2023

The result? Bournemouth are winless and currently sit in the relegation zone, drawing three and losing five of their eight matches. Now is the time for such form to be put to an end, though. Iraola has had time to drill the requisite organisation into his team. Important players have returned from injury. And there’s no schedule excuses with home games against Wolves and Burnley in the immediate future.