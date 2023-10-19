The Kelly Bet: Bournemouth to best Wolves

Liam Kelly selects his value bet of interest for the next round of Premier League fixtures in this week's Kelly Bet.
2pts Bournemouth to beat Wolves at 7/5 (General)
I must admit that I was fairly positive on Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth entering the new Premier League season.
To be honest, I’m still hopeful they can survive comfortably, but they’re running out of excuses to perform. There are undoubtedly some excuses, however.
Firstly, it was a common opinion that Iraola’s style would take time to implement. Bournemouth also started the new campaign with a number of key injuries. And it was obvious that the Cherries had one of the more difficult opening set of fixtures in the Premier League.
The result? Bournemouth are winless and currently sit in the relegation zone, drawing three and losing five of their eight matches.
Now is the time for such form to be put to an end, though.
Iraola has had time to drill the requisite organisation into his team. Important players have returned from injury. And there’s no schedule excuses with home games against Wolves and Burnley in the immediate future.
The general 11/8 available for BOURNEMOUTH TO BEAT WOLVES is, indeed, appealing to me.
It's difficult to make a huge case for Bournemouth based on results and/or underlying numbers, but their early-season schedule has played a big part in that, and I'm willing to bet Iraola's side best their opponents on Saturday.
Wolves' start to the season has a healthier shine to it after their unlikely win over Manchester City, but the Old Gold have been relatively poor away from home following the opening match-up against Manchester United.
Their road performances against Everton, Crystal Palace and Luton hardly fill you with confidence, so a trip to the Vitality might be tough, too.
Of course, Gary O'Neil will be determined to get a result at his old club. At the prices, though, Iraola can put the Cherries on top.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.