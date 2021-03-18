John Stones England recall: His Manchester City revival in focus

It is a week of comebacks for John Stones. On Saturday, he returns to his former club Everton in the FA Cup. On Thursday, he was recalled to the England squad for the first time since 2019.

It has been a comeback year, too. Stones’ renaissance is one of the stories of the season. City’s 2019-20 campaign finished with a 3-1 defeat to Lyon. Pep Guardiola played with three centre-backs. Stones was not among them. With one other central defender, Nathan Ake, already signed and plans to recruit another – eventually Ruben Dias – he felt, in effect, sixth choice. He had started two of City’s final 18 Premier and Champions League games, played fewer league minutes than in any campaign since 2011-12 and only begun two matches where they kept clean sheets after October. Fast forward seven months and plenty has changed. City have conceded a mere six goals with Stones on the pitch in the Premier League, an average of one per 270 minutes. Only Raul Jimenez, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mohamed Salah, Michail Antonio, Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw have found the net against City with Stones on the field. He has scored four times himself, quintupling his career tally of league goals. Only 11 players have more top-flight goals in 2021 and four of them are his City team-mates. How good is John Stones?

John Stones' Premier League statistics

A stopper who rarely resorts to the illegal has committed a mere five fouls. In all competitions, only one team – Manchester United, twice – have stopped City from winning when Stones has started; he has faced 17 other sides and beaten them all. His win rate stands at a ludicrous 91 percent. In one respect, he is no stranger to high percentages. Stones can tend to be a table-topper and, among Premier League regulars, he leads the way for accurate passes. His 94 percent completion rate puts him fractionally ahead of Dias (93.8). It underlines Pep Guardiola’s ethos that six players are above 90 and two more on 89. City defend by never giving the ball away. And yet Stones’ precision in possession is nothing new. That 94 percent rate is actually his lowest in the last four seasons; he has been the division’s most precise passer in two previous seasons. He has always been a ball-playing defender. But after one of his toughest games for City, the 2016 4-2 defeat to Leicester when Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick, one from a misplaced Stones pass, Guardiola infamously said: “I am not a coach for the tackles.”

John Stones puts Man City ahead at Fulham

Four years on, that statement looks truer. Stones’ total of 14 Premier League tackles puts him behind 251 players; that Joao Cancelo and Rodri are each on 69 shows more of the tackling happens in the midfield area. The reality is that City’s centre-backs have less defending to do than many of their peers: Stones’ 28 blocks leaves him behind 124 other players, his 15 interceptions behind 147 others, his 57 clearances behind 76. In part that is because he was not in the team earlier in the season and Dias, who has played more minutes, ranks above Stones in each chart, but it also underlines how the task is to remain reliable, rather than being busy. His blocks (0.7) and tackles (0.8) per game are up on most previous campaigns, but it is less a case of quantity than reliability. But there is also a table he helps prop up: he has made no errors leading to shots, let alone goals, this season. It is not actually as rare as it sounds. Stones’ reputation for taking chances on the ball precedes him, but it is increasingly inaccurate. Should Stones be starting for England? Stones has only played once for England since he was caught on the ball by Memphis Depay in the incident that led to Kyle Walker’s own goal in the 2019 Nations League semi-final defeat to Holland. In the last four Premier League seasons, however, he has only made one error, in official terms, that resulted in a shot. Over his top-flight career, he is debited with seven mistakes that led to goals: three in 2016-17, the other four when he was still at Everton.

John Stones celebrates his goal against Manchester United