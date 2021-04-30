Southampton 1-1 Leciester: Foxes falter in top four race

Leicester’s Champions League charge suffered a minor setback after they were forced to settle for a 1-1 Premier League draw at 10-man Southampton.

Jonny Evans’ 68th-minute header earned the third-placed Foxes a point on the south coast following James Ward-Prowse’s penalty opener for the battling hosts.

Saints played 80 minutes a man down after Jannik Vestergaard was sent off for bringing down Jamie Vardy on the edge of the hosts’ 18-yard box.

Brendan Rodgers high-flying visitors were unable to take full advantage of the early dismissal and the result moves them eight points clear of fifth-paced West Ham in the race for European football, while the dogged hosts extended their advantage over the relegation zone to 10 points.

Leicester, who defeated their hosts 1-0 in an FA Cup semi-final less than a fortnight ago, were back at St Mary’s for the first time since running riot in a record-breaking 9-0 success in October 2019.