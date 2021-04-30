Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Southampton edged 10 points clear of the relegation zone, closing in on guaranteeing their safety.

Southampton 1-1 Leciester: Foxes falter in top four race

By Sporting Life
23:03 · FRI April 30, 2021

Leicester’s Champions League charge suffered a minor setback after they were forced to settle for a 1-1 Premier League draw at 10-man Southampton.

Jonny Evans’ 68th-minute header earned the third-placed Foxes a point on the south coast following James Ward-Prowse’s penalty opener for the battling hosts.

Saints played 80 minutes a man down after Jannik Vestergaard was sent off for bringing down Jamie Vardy on the edge of the hosts’ 18-yard box.

Brendan Rodgers high-flying visitors were unable to take full advantage of the early dismissal and the result moves them eight points clear of fifth-paced West Ham in the race for European football, while the dogged hosts extended their advantage over the relegation zone to 10 points.

Leicester, who defeated their hosts 1-0 in an FA Cup semi-final less than a fortnight ago, were back at St Mary’s for the first time since running riot in a record-breaking 9-0 success in October 2019.

Click here to read Saturday's accumulator tips, advice and best bet

Southampton were seeking a modicum of revenge for those painful recent losses but were without injured top scorer Danny Ings, who may miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring issue suffered in last week’s loss at Tottenham.

The Saints, who have recorded fewer points than any other Premier League club during a difficult 2021, came under incessant pressure during the final 22 minutes but prevented a 13th defeat from 16 outings through a combination of heroic defending and a slice of fortune.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips