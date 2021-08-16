Sporting Life
Tammy Abraham in action for Roma
Tammy Abraham: England call up Roma's former Chelsea striker

By Sporting Life
16:47 · MON October 04, 2021

Roma's former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has been called up to the England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Abraham has scored twice from chances equating to 3.01 expected goals (xG) in seven Serie A games since moving to the Italian capital for £34m in the summer.

The 24-year-old, who made his England debut in 2017 and has won six caps in total, was last called up in November 2020.

He joins Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins as Gareth Southgate's centre-forward options for matches against Andorra and Hungary.

