Abraham has scored twice from chances equating to 3.01 expected goals (xG) in seven Serie A games since moving to the Italian capital for £34m in the summer.

The 24-year-old, who made his England debut in 2017 and has won six caps in total, was last called up in November 2020.

He joins Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins as Gareth Southgate's centre-forward options for matches against Andorra and Hungary.