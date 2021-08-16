Roma's former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has been called up to the England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
Abraham has scored twice from chances equating to 3.01 expected goals (xG) in seven Serie A games since moving to the Italian capital for £34m in the summer.
The 24-year-old, who made his England debut in 2017 and has won six caps in total, was last called up in November 2020.
He joins Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins as Gareth Southgate's centre-forward options for matches against Andorra and Hungary.
Meanwhile Ben Chilwell, who made his first Premier League appearance of the season on Saturday, has replaced injured Chelsea team-mate Reece James.
The Football Association said in a statement: “Ben Chilwell and Tammy Abraham have been added to the England squad for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
“All players will report to St George’s Park on Tuesday apart from Reece James, who is ruled out through injury.”
James was included in Southgate’s initial 23-man group, which was announced on Thursday.
But the right-back was forced out of Chelsea’s recent home defeat to Manchester City due to an ankle problem and missed Wednesday’s Champions League defeat to Juventus in Turin, plus Saturday’s home win over Southampton.