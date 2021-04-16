Leeds v Liverpool best bets and tactical preview: Expect an entertaining affair

In retrospect, Liverpool’s 4-3 victory over Leeds United on the opening day of the 2020/21 Premier League season was an omen of things to come.

Jurgen Klopp’s defence was all over the place, even with Virgil van Dijk, and a passivity throughout the team allowed Leeds to burst straight through and easily get balls in behind Liverpool’s high back line. Those are the defining hallmarks of Liverpool’s dreadful title defence this season. And yet, while the crazy score line appeared to conform to our expectations of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, that game wasn’t actually representative of the newly promoted side. Leeds have shown caution plenty of times this season, have ground out low-scoring games and controlled encounters rather than throwing caution to the wind. Most importantly, they have played a lot better than in that opening day defeat – when they were out-shot 22-6 and recorded a 0.33 xG compared to Liverpool’s 3.12 - according to Infogol.

Liverpool 4-3 Leeds statistics

That’s the thing about Bielsa’s Leeds: their reputation precedes them, often obscuring the truth as we retrospectively impart a chaotic energy that isn’t always there. The same thing happened last weekend when Leeds beat Manchester City 2-1 with a couple of surging counter-attacks that felt pure Bielsa – even though, in truth, it was a victory built on a park-the-bus defensive performance that could not be further away from the Bielsa tactical philosophy. Leeds won ugly at City The most impressive thing about Leeds’ win at the Etihad was Bielsa’s unusual decision to withdraw Patrick Bamford after Liam Cooper’s red card, moving to an unexpected 4-5-0 in which the wingers were the focal point of the counter-attack. Without any obvious tactical instruction (and surely Bielsa has never coached his players to do this) Leeds sat in an ultra-low block, cramming bodies into the penalty area to keep City at bay. What it showed is that Bielsa is no caricature, and while the man-to-man marking in open play and the furiously vertical passing lines do create a distinctive attacking philosophy, there are plenty of layers to the man. His team are adaptable and mentally tough. They know how to win ugly. And that is why Leeds fans can dream of an even better 2021/22 campaign. This is not a flash in the pan, a one-trick team who are simply catching opponents off guard. Bielsa’s Leeds have the control, the defensive sureness, and the tactical flexibility to build on this platform and – with a couple of new signings – close the four-point gap to seventh next year. But first, the visit of Liverpool, and a completely different kind of game.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League Home 19/5 | Draw 13/1 | Away 4/6

There is plenty of reason to assume this one will be more disordered, more even, and more entertaining than their meeting on the opening day. In other words, Monday's game could be the match we have fooled ourselves into thinking that 4-3 was. Leeds matches descend into chaos only if the opposition play their game. In February Arsenal went all-in for direct dribbling and hard pressing, fighting fire with fire, and ran out 4-2 winners. In December Manchester United poured bodies forward on the counter-attack and won 6-2. In March Chelsea decided to cool things down and Leeds acquiesced in a 0-0 draw. Liverpool will be aggressive Liverpool will not copy the Thomas Tuchel method, but instead combine an insistence on their own aggressive vertical football with passivity between the lines. Their central midfield continues to look flat, pressing erratically and allowing the opposition too much space on the ball (hence Real Madrid's total control in both Champions League games) which should mean Leeds' midfielders can burst through the lines with alacrity. Their angrily insistent one-twos could make this decompressed Liverpool team look more hesitant than they did in the reverse fixture. Two of Leeds' goals in the 4-3 came from long passes over the top of Liverpool's high line, and this is one thing from September that will surely be repeated on Monday night. Raphinha and Jack Harrison are both in excellent form, and their direct running in behind Liverpool's marauding full-backs is bound to be a key feature. Entertaining affair expected Liverpool will indulge the madness, then, but should at least find that this unlocks their own creativity following some hesitant attacking performances from their forwards. Diogo Jota's movement off the wing should drag those man-marking Leeds defenders out of position, while Bielsa's confrontational approach will give Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane the space they are so often denied these days. Long-term, what should most excite Leeds United fans is the speed with which they have understood the rhythms of Premier League football and adapted when necessary; the 2-1 win at Man City last weekend was just the latest example of a tactical approach that does not conform to the idea of crazy, idealistic Bielsa. But in the short term, Monday's game will be far more stereotypical of the man. Leeds embrace the chaos when it is presented to them, as do a Liverpool team simply unable to wrest control of matches this season. It should be a great game, not much like the one-sided 4-3 back in September - but a lot like how we have falsely remembered it.