Tottenham Hotspur supporters’ opinion of their last two managers is an exhaustive case study into why aesthetics are as important as results in modern football.

Mauricio Pochettino was adored for the journey he took Spurs on despite the lack of silverware, while Jose Mourinho – in a Carabao Cup final and three points off the top four in the Premier League table – could achieve a near-perfect first full season in north London and still face mutiny when fans return to the ground. The same case study is taking place in reverse at Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unlikely to match Mourinho’s 81-point haul in the 2018/19 season and is losing 2-0 on the trophy count, yet Solskjaer ‘gets’ United. Mourinho's siege-mentality irks fans He talks the club up, he speaks of a ‘United DNA’, and the fans have embraced him in a way that, quite frankly, his results do not deserve. What both examples prove is that hope is the lifeblood of fandom; that dreaming big ultimately means more than counting trophies; that ‘progressive’ and ‘expansive’ is not just a style of football but a way of being, of thinking. Pochettino opens the mind, Mourinho slams the door shut.

'Neither manager provides tactical detail' To be fair, the pandemic really hasn’t helped the Spurs manager. Covid-19 has left exhausted players (suffering al the same mental tolls as the rest of us this past year, lest we forget) trotting around empty bowls, playing out some ghostly version of the real thing. Mourinho’s siege-mentality management style cannot break through the fog, cannot penetrate those weary, aching minds at Tottenham. It is difficult to say whether Solskjaer’s Man Utd are suffering similarly, although the style of football being played at Old Trafford would suggest a similarity. Here are two clubs that truly embody pandemic football.

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League Home 15/8 | Draw 12/5 | Away 7/5

Neither Solskjaer nor Mourinho provide much tactical detail when their teams are in possession, leading to strangely drifting football in which systems and interlocking patterns – the rhythms of the modern game - are replaced with individual battles and random-ish movements of the ball. It is a simplified outlook, magnified by empty stadiums and tired legs, making both Spurs and Man Utd look like they’re taking part in training matches. So there is little value in analysing the formations or wider tactical ideas of the two teams as we normally would for ‘Big Six’ clashes. Two teams with vague midblocks and vaguer pressing, with improvised passing moves and inertia in central midfield, can only be analysed by the key individual battles that will open up in this regressive form of the game. "Follow your man, keep it tight, help him out" - the instructions barked from the sidelines will be simple, old school, as our analysis should be. Counter-attacking will be crucial Spurs will surely return to a 4-3-3 formation following the shambolic display in a 4-4-2 for the first half against Newcastle United, which should give some balance back to midfield and allow them to once again counter-attack through Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son. The interactions between these two will largely define Tottenham’s performance, and assuming Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be told to stay deep at all times, the young right-back is United’s most important player.