Tottenham Hotspur supporters’ opinion of their last two managers is an exhaustive case study into why aesthetics are as important as results in modern football.
Mauricio Pochettino was adored for the journey he took Spurs on despite the lack of silverware, while Jose Mourinho – in a Carabao Cup final and three points off the top four in the Premier League table – could achieve a near-perfect first full season in north London and still face mutiny when fans return to the ground.
The same case study is taking place in reverse at Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unlikely to match Mourinho’s 81-point haul in the 2018/19 season and is losing 2-0 on the trophy count, yet Solskjaer ‘gets’ United.
He talks the club up, he speaks of a ‘United DNA’, and the fans have embraced him in a way that, quite frankly, his results do not deserve.
What both examples prove is that hope is the lifeblood of fandom; that dreaming big ultimately means more than counting trophies; that ‘progressive’ and ‘expansive’ is not just a style of football but a way of being, of thinking.
Pochettino opens the mind, Mourinho slams the door shut.
To be fair, the pandemic really hasn’t helped the Spurs manager. Covid-19 has left exhausted players (suffering al the same mental tolls as the rest of us this past year, lest we forget) trotting around empty bowls, playing out some ghostly version of the real thing. Mourinho’s siege-mentality management style cannot break through the fog, cannot penetrate those weary, aching minds at Tottenham.
It is difficult to say whether Solskjaer’s Man Utd are suffering similarly, although the style of football being played at Old Trafford would suggest a similarity. Here are two clubs that truly embody pandemic football.
Neither Solskjaer nor Mourinho provide much tactical detail when their teams are in possession, leading to strangely drifting football in which systems and interlocking patterns – the rhythms of the modern game - are replaced with individual battles and random-ish movements of the ball. It is a simplified outlook, magnified by empty stadiums and tired legs, making both Spurs and Man Utd look like they’re taking part in training matches.
So there is little value in analysing the formations or wider tactical ideas of the two teams as we normally would for ‘Big Six’ clashes. Two teams with vague midblocks and vaguer pressing, with improvised passing moves and inertia in central midfield, can only be analysed by the key individual battles that will open up in this regressive form of the game.
"Follow your man, keep it tight, help him out" - the instructions barked from the sidelines will be simple, old school, as our analysis should be.
Spurs will surely return to a 4-3-3 formation following the shambolic display in a 4-4-2 for the first half against Newcastle United, which should give some balance back to midfield and allow them to once again counter-attack through Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.
The interactions between these two will largely define Tottenham’s performance, and assuming Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be told to stay deep at all times, the young right-back is United’s most important player.
Assuming most of Tottenham’s attacks will take place in the transition – rare counter-attacking opportunities that break out after long periods of ambling, safe sparring from the two sets of players – then a lot rests on the ability of United’s central midfielders to step up and press aggressively.
Scott McTominay and Fred can be caught flat-footed, handing an opportunity to Lucas Moura or Tanguy Ndombele, two players who excel at breaking the lines by dribbling straight through the centre of the pitch.
Keep an eye on Man Utd’s attempts to hold their shape and block these runs, as well as McTominay’s ability to man-mark Kane as he drops deeper to create.
As for the United attack, they will seek to pile pressure onto right-back Japhet Tanganga. Spurs have been weakest in the right-back position all season, while Solskjaer’s side tend to lean this side to get Marcus Rashford onto the ball.
With Luke Shaw overlapping, long periods of United possession will invariably end with Rashford and Shaw attempting to overwhelm Tanganga as a route into the penalty area. Certainly Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will expect to win his individual battle with Bruno Fernandes as Mourinho moves into a back six and blocks off the channels.
For most of the game both sets of defences are likely to come out on top, but things could get interesting in the final 20 minutes or so. Spurs consistently become fearful, retreating deeper and shrinking mentally, while Man Utd are very strong finishers. It seems likely that United will crank up the pressure towards the end and, via an unforced error in the Spurs defence or a moment of magic from a United attacker, win the three points.
That difference in the final 20 gets to the heart of the contrast between the two managers, between an optimist and a pessimist. Solskjaer’s team play with their chests puffed out. Mourinho’s with a sinking self-deprecation.
The players reflect the mood of each fan base. One club is open, forward thinking, proud enough to push forward until the end. The other – looking wistfully at the drama that unfolded in Munich on Wednesday night – are in lockdown, a virus in their midst.
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.