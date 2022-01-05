Liam Kelly previews Manchester City's trip to face Swindon in the third round of the FA Cup, expecting a tighter match-up than the prices suggest.

Football betting tips: Premier League 0.5pts Manchester City to win and Both Teams to Score at 19/10 (Coral, Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Is anyone really expecting anything other than a comfortable Manchester City win here? Pep Guardiola's side enter this FA Cup third round tie in exceptional form, holding 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League with possibly the deepest squad in world football. Swindon are currently 73rd on the English football ladder, sitting in fifth place in League Two and reaching this stage of the competition for the first time since 2011.

The bookmakers evidently think this is one-horse race, with City as short as 1/25 in places to win in 90 minutes, making it difficult to find value. Uncertainty over selection is another obstacle. City should still be strong enough to advance with ease, but the amount and locations of rotation are important factors heading into this type of match-up. A healthy mix of youth and experience will be the order of the day for Guardiola, and we can almost assuredly expect Swindon to play their strongest team despite vying for promotion in the league, in what is a historic game for the club.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

The Robins should at least be relatively fresh, participating in only two games since December 11th — a 0-0 draw with Stevenage and a 5-2 victory over Northampton last time out. Coming in on such a high is a big positive, and Swindon have displayed the ability to score goals this season, with only six teams in League Two scoring more this term, so they're capable of scoring at least a consolation. Given the guesswork with team sheets, though, small stakes are advised for the selection of MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE. CLICK HERE to back Manchester City to win and Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet

Much of the logic for this pick relies on the shifting around of City's incredible defence, reminiscent of Pep's previous FA Cup exploits, which would increase Swindon's chances of finding the back of the net. In City's eight trips to face teams in a lower league in this competition since Guardiola took charge, the hosts have scored five times. For the sake of the selection, hopefully that hits once more.

Swindon v Manchester City best bets and score prediction 0.5pts Manchester City to win and Both Teams to Score at 19/10 (Coral, Betway) Score prediction: Swindon 1-3 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct at 1630 GMT (05/01/22)