Sweden 5-0 Portugal

A brace from Manchester City’s Filippa Angeldahl helped Sweden ease into the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with a 5-0 thrashing of Portugal in their final Group C encounter.

Victory at the Leigh Sports Village, coupled with Netherlands only beating Switzerland by a three-goal margin, means the number two team in the world have avoided France in the last eight stage.

An own goal by Carole Costa, Kosovare Asllani’s penalty and a late stunner by Stina Blackstenius saw Sweden win in style to top their group but they must wait until Monday night to discover their knock-out stage opponent with Iceland, Belgium and Italy still able to qualify from Group D.