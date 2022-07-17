Sporting Life
Sweden and Netherlands advance to Women's Euros quarter-finals with wins

By Sporting Life
19:37 · SUN July 17, 2022

Sweden and the Netherlands advance as one and two in their group respectively following big wins against Portugal and Switzerland.

Daily best bets and punting guide for Women's Euros

Sweden 5-0 Portugal

A brace from Manchester City’s Filippa Angeldahl helped Sweden ease into the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with a 5-0 thrashing of Portugal in their final Group C encounter.

Victory at the Leigh Sports Village, coupled with Netherlands only beating Switzerland by a three-goal margin, means the number two team in the world have avoided France in the last eight stage.

An own goal by Carole Costa, Kosovare Asllani’s penalty and a late stunner by Stina Blackstenius saw Sweden win in style to top their group but they must wait until Monday night to discover their knock-out stage opponent with Iceland, Belgium and Italy still able to qualify from Group D.

Switzerland 1-0 Netherlands

Substitutes Romee Leuchter and Victoria Pelova saved the day with late goals for the Netherlands as they progressed to the knockout stages of Euro 2022 after a thrilling 4-1 win at Bramall Lane.

With the scores level at 1-1 entering the final stages of the game, the Dutch duo scored three goals between them in a destructive final 10 minutes for Mark Parsons’ side.

The result means that Switzerland are out of the competition, while the Netherlands finish Group C as runners-up, meaning they will face France in the quarter-finals.

Women's Euros score predictor round 3 - france

FOOTBALL TIPS