The Bluebirds have now lost six straight games in the Championship, scoring just once in that time.

Swansea were much the better side throughout, and got the breakthrough in the 29th minute thanks to a spectacular strike from Jamie Paterson.

Cardiff went close not too long after, but the scoreline was 1-0 at the break, with Swansea dominating the possession of the ball (72%).

It took Russel Martin's side just 15 minutes to double their lead in the second half through Joel Piroe, before Jake Bidwell netted in the 74th minute to put the icing on the cake for the Swans.

The result moves Swansea up to 17th, with Cardiff remaining 20th having collected just 11 points from 12 games.