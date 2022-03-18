Over 2.5 goals: This could well be an entertaining game for the neutral with goals fancied across the 90 minutes. The Infogol model agrees - rating it a 63% chance that the game sees three or more. Hardly a surprise when we consider the attacking talent that both sides possess.

10+ match corners: Strong attack can lead to corners and West Ham's involvement should contribute to the total match count hitting double figures. On average, Tottenham see 11.31 in matches at home, with West Ham having 10.86 in away games. Crucially here, the for/against split is fairly even.

11+ West Ham total shots: The Hammers have been playing their part when it comes to taking shots this season. David Moyes' men have been averaging 12.6 per Premier League game - 12.4 in away contests - and they have taken at least 11 shots in six of their last seven games in all competitions.

Dejan Kulusevski 1+ shots on target: A hit since joining Tottenham in the January window, Dejan Kulusevski has played his part in Tottenham's attacking returns in recent weeks. He's caught the eye with assists - four in eight appearances - but he's also been having plenty of shots. He is averaging 2.25 total shots per league game for Tottenham.