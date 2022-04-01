Over 2.5 goals: Three or more goals have been scored in four of Tottenham's last five home outings while Newcastle have found the net in five of their last seven away contests. The Infogol model rates over 2.5 goals as a 64% probability.

Dejan Kulusevski 1+ shots on target: The Tottenham attacker has been in great form since arriving at the club in January. He had four shots in Spurs' win over West Ham prior to the international break with two shots coming for Sweden in their 0-0 draw with the Czech Republic and one on target as they were beaten by Poland days later.

Matt Doherty 2+ total shots: The preferred option for Tottenham at right wing-back, Matt Doherty has had opportunities to score since his return to the side. He's had at least one shot in each of his last five Premier League outings - scoring in the 4-0 win over Leeds.

Cristian Romero 3+ tackles: Romero's 2.4 tackles per Premier League game average is the highest in this Spurs squad. He's seen at least three tackles in five of his seven starts in home league games - one of those that fell short being the 5-0 win over Everton where injury forced him off in the 52nd minute.