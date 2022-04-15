Liverpool to score 3+ goals: Liverpool have been an incredibly strong side at home - averaging 2.69 goals scored per Premier League game at Anfield this season. What's more impressive is that this has come from an average xG of 2.92.

10+ match corners: Only Manchester City take more corners than Liverpool in the Premier League this season - with Jürgen Klopp's side averaging 7.34 per game. Everton have taken 4+ corners in each of their last seven games in all competitions.

Mohamed Salah 2+ shots on target: Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's top shot taker in the league by some distance. His 4.1 shots per game average is well clear of the 2.9 posted by Sadio Mane in second. Salah scored twice as they beat Manchester United 4-0 last time out.

Virgil van Dijk 2+ total shots: Liverpool are a strong team at set-pieces while Everton struggle to defend them. Virgil van Dijk has posted 11 shots against those who sit in the top-six for goals conceded from corners and free-kicks this season.