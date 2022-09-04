Tom Carnduff picks out seven selections to make up a Sky Bet BuildABet - with four included in our 11/2 four-fold.

Over 2.5 goals CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip The Infogol model rates it at a 59% chance that this game sees three or more goals scored. Arsenal have scored at least two goals in all five of their games so far this season, while both of United's home games saw the over 2.5 goals line hit.

Arsenal 5+ corners CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Arsenal have taken at least five corners in four of their five games, with 19 taken across their last two games. The hosts have seen the opposition take 5+ in three so far this season.

40+ booking points CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip There have been 40+ booking points in four of Manchester United's five games this season. The same can be said for Arsenal's last two, with the Bournemouth and Crystal Palace games seeing 30 in each.

Bruno Fernandes 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Bruno Fernandes has seen his tackle count move up following a slow opening game. In his four games since the defeat to Brighton, Fernandes has had at least 2+ tackles in three of them.

Gabriel Martinelli 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Gabriel Martinelli has started the season in great form, scoring three goals. He's also unlucky not to have an assist, with 1.52 xA on his tally. The forward has had a total of 19 shots, with seven of those being on target.

Gabriel Magalhães 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Gabriel Magalhães has seen at least one tackle in all five games this season, with three coming in the recent home win over Fulham. Both Leicester centre-backs had two tackles on Thursday night, as did Southampton's last weekend.

Arsenal 14+ total shots CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Arsenal have taken at least 14 shots in each of their last four games. Brighton took 15 in their victory at Old Trafford, while Liverpool and Southampton posted 17 shots each.

