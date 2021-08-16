Super 6 tips and correct score predictions: Tuesday September 14

Jake Osgathorpe is in the Super 6 chair for this midweek edition, bringing you predictions and tips for the latest round of Super 6 fixtures.

Chelsea 2-0 Zenit Chelsea are in great form heading into this first Champions League group stage game, winning again at the weekend, and doing so without conceding. They are the best defensive team in Europe under Thomas Tuchel, and that should serve them well as they bid to defend their title. Zenit St Petersburg are a decent enough team, and top the early Russian Premier League table, but they are far inferior to Chelsea, and they should find it difficult to create chances at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona 1-3 Bayern Munich Just how do Barcelona replace Lionel Messi? That is the question on everyone's lips heading into this game, a repeat of the now infamous 8-2 defeat in 2020. Barca are a shell of that team, while Bayern represent a very similar proposition. Defensively, Ronald Koeman's side are vulnerable, and are lacking an attacking threat without Messi. Bayern Munich have started the Bundesliga very well under new coach Julien Naglesmann, and their starting XI is one of the best in Europe. They have excellent balance in their side, and are creating a host of chances regularly. Expect a comfortable Bayern win at the Nou Camp.

West Brom 2-0 Derby West Brom dropped points at home to Millwall at the weekend, and deservedly so based on expected goals (xG: WBA 1.51 - 1.67 MIL). They remain unbeaten in the Championship, and on average are creating a host of chances (2.43 xGF per game). Derby have still won just one game this term, and that is unsurprising when watching them at Birmingham last Friday, where they failed to create any chance of note (xG: BIR 1.41 - 0.35 DER). In fact, the Rams have averaged just 0.93 xGF per game.

Bournemouth 2-1 QPR Bournemouth really impressed at the weekend in a 3-0 win over Barnsley, creating an abundance of chances (xG: BOU 2.95 - 0.07 BAR). That also followed a 2.16 xGF performance against Hull before the break, so Scott Parker's side are finding their rhythm in attack. QPR fought back from 3-1 down to earn a point at Reading, preserving their unbeaten start to the season in the process. While they do offer a real threat in attack, defensively the R's are vulnerable (1.36 xGA per game), and could get exploited here.

Sheffield United 2-1 Preston Sheffield United - who had struggled to score goals - exploded into action on Saturday, beating Peterborough 6-2 after racking up 3.16 xGF. It was a much needed performance and result, but it was concerning that they allowed 2.04 xGA. Preston drew 0-0 with Bristol City last time out, extending their unbeaten run to three games, but so far this term they have averaged 1.25 xGF per game. They have though, looked solid in defence, especially on the road, so will be able to hang in this game.

Blackburn 2-1 Hull Blackburn are the leagues entertainers, with their average of 1.43 xGF and 1.70 xGA per game showing that they create and concede chances. At home, they have racked up 2.37 xGF per game in three matches, so it would be a surprise to see them fail to score. Hull have kept successive clean sheets, but have been fortunate to do so. They have looked a cut below what is required at this level, allowing 1.50 xGA per game through six matches, but worryingly, they have generated just 0.72 xGF per game.

