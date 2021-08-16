Super 6 tips and correct score predictions: Saturday September 4

Jake Pearson steps into the Super 6 chair this week to brings you predictions and tips for the latest round of Super 6 fixtures.

CLICK HERE to join our Super 6 league and use PIN: SPL-S6 Cheltenham v MK Dons: DRAW

ACCRINGTON STANLEY v Shrewsbury

v Shrewsbury AFC Wimbledon v OXFORD

Carlisle v Salford City: DRAW Due to the postponement of two fixtures this Saturday, Super 6 is only four fixtures this weekend. BUILD AN ACCA WITH SKY BET

Cheltenham 1-1 MK Dons Cheltenham haven’t made the worst start to the campaign, collecting five points from five matches, but only Ipswich have conceded more times than the Robins. It is difficult to see the league’s top scorers MK Dons not finding the back of the net against Cheltenham, but the Dons themselves have conceded in all but one of their opening fixtures. These sides have two draws apiece so far this season – only Ipswich have drawn more matches – a theme that can continue this weekend.

Accrington Stanley 1-0 Shrewsbury After an opening weekend defeat to Wycombe, Accrington put together a run of three successive wins, beating Cambridge and Doncaster at home, before claiming a 1-0 victory away at Crewe. Last week’s loss at Milton Keynes was a setback, but Stanley are yet to lose at home this season, something they look to have carried over from last term – only three Sky League One teams lost fewer matches on home soil. Shrewsbury started the season with four consecutive defeats, and though a victory over Gillingham was a welcome result last week, they are likely to find Accrington slightly too strong.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Oxford Wimbledon are yet to win a league game since their opening weekend victory over Doncaster, drawing to Bolton, Gillingham and Ipswich as well as a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland. With the exception of a 2-1 loss at Bolton a couple of weeks back Oxford have made a good start, drawing once and winning their other three matches. They can get the better of Wimbledon, but not by much – two of Oxford’s three wins have come by a single goal, while Wimbledon are yet to lose by more than one.

CLICK HERE to follow our new Facebook page

Carlisle 1-1 Salford City Carlisle were unbeaten in the league before their 2-1 defeat to Hartlepool last week, but three draws and one win is hardly promotion form, and they will need to improve if they are to finish in the top six this season. Salford posted their first win of the campaign with a 3-0 victory at home to Newport last week, taking their tally to five points after successive draws in their two opening matches. These two were relatively evenly matched last season, just two league positions separating them, while two of the three league meetings between these two have ended in a draw.

ALSO READ: Did Man Utd need to sign Cristiano Ronaldo to win Premier League title?