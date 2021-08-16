Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Manchester City hammered Arsenal 5-0 at the Etihad
Super 6 correct score tips: Sporting Life's expert predictions

Super 6 tips and correct score predictions: Saturday September 18

By Jake Osgathorpe
14:19 · WED September 15, 2021

Jake Osgathorpe is in the Super 6 chair for this weekend's round, bringing you predictions and tips for all six games.

CLICK HERE to join our Super 6 league and use PIN: SPL-S6

  • MANCHESTER CITY v Southampton
  • Liverpool v Crystal Palace
  • Burnley v Arsenal
  • Norwich v Watford
  • Preston v West Brom
  • Cardiff v Bournemouth

BUILD AN ACCA WITH SKY BET

Manchester City 3-0 Southampton

Manchester City have been cruising this season, and look imperious even at this early stage. They beat Leicester 1-0, but the scoreline didn't reflect their dominance (xG: LEI 0.81 - 3.02 MCI). Pep's side have averaged crazy numbers through four games (a small sample) - 3.04 xGF and 0.59 xGA per game.

Southampton held West Ham to a goalless draw last weekend in a fair result, as they have steadied the ship following a poor start to the campaign. Barring an excellent display at Newcastle in a 2-2 draw though, Saints have struggled to create chances, racking up just 0.75 xGF against Everton, 0.66 v Man Utd and 0.78 last week against West Ham.

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app
CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Will appear here...

Super 6 correct score tips: Sporting Life's expert predictions for Saturday's round

Burnley v Arsenal

Will appear here...

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Norwich v Watford

Will appear here...

Preston v West Brom

Will appear here...

Join the Sporting Life football facebook page

Cardiff v Bournemouth

Will appear here...

CLICK HERE TO PLAY SUPER 6

BUILD AN ACCA WITH SKY BET

Sporting Life's Premier League Saturday's best bets and tips
CLICK TO READ: Sporting Life's Premier League Saturday's best bets and tips

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS