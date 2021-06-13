Super 6 Extra tips and RequestABet: Euro 2020 - England v Scotland

Tom Carnduff makes his Super 6 Extra predictions for England v Scotland - with full-time score, first goalscorer and more discussed.

Full-time score: England 2-0 Scotland England were excellent in their 1-0 win over Croatia - limiting the opposition to an expected goals figure of 0.54 while posting 1.50 themselves (via Infogol). The positive for Scotland is that, while they were beaten 2-0 by Czech Republic, their xGF figure was the fifth-highest from matchday one - 2.3 suggests that they should have had more in that defeat. Scotland's issue now is that their first game was crucial for their chances of progression and they face a huge uphill battle to get something against the remaining fixtures of Croatia and England. If the Three Lions can limit their toughest group opponents to very little they will remain optimistic that they can go into the round of 16 with a very strong defensive record - that includes a clean sheet on Friday.

Half-time score: England 1-0 Scotland First-half goals became a bit of a rarity across matchday one. 28 goals were scored in total but only seven of those came in the first 45 minutes. However, England's lively start against Croatia gives hope to an early Wembley goal on Friday night. The atmosphere may play a part but both teams know the importance of the contest - it wouldn't be a surprise whatsoever to see this game go against the early trends of the tournament.

First goalscorer: Kalvin Phillips I'm quite confident that this won't be the popular selection for many but it's the one that intrigues me the most. While Kalvin Phillips operates as the holding midfielder for Leeds, rarely venturing forward enough to consistently score goals, Declan Rice picking up that role against Croatia saw him allowed to run forward and link the attack more. His beautifully struck shot from outside the area was saved early on while we would often see Phillips taking up a position in the opposition box when England were on the attack. If he continues playing this way he will score at some stage across the tournament.

First card: Stephen O'Donnell We could perhaps expect the tackles to be flying in throughout a derby encounter but Scotland saw the joint-lowest number of fouls committed in matchday one (six) while England weren't much higher with nine. However, the strict Antonio Mateu Lahoz being in charge may suggest that cards will come. There should be at least one and if England do make a quick start, the away side will be tempted into making a few fouls which is why Stephen O'Donnell looks a solid selection in this area. He committed one foul in that defeat to Czech Republic. O'Donnell averaged 0.9 fouls per game for Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership this season while he saw 3 across two World Cup qualifiers in March. His performance against Czech Republic has been the subject of debate from fans and the media alike.

Total corners: 8 It was both ends of the scale on corners in matchday one as Scotland saw 12 in total while England's win over Croatia was a much lower tally of two. Scotland took six but they'll be lucky to have enough opportunities to come close to that on Friday. Over Scotland's last ten games, they have taken an average of 4.9 corners but it needs to be noted that they haven't played any of the 'top' teams across this period - it's also boosted by the fact they took nine against Luxembourg and 12 against Israel. England have taken an average of 5.7 over their last ten and that it included a very rare double figure tally (12) when they played a friendly against Ireland. We can work to the averages slightly while also taking into consideration the game and come to a final tally of 8.

Man of the Match: Mason Mount A goal helps when it comes to the Man of the Match but Mason Mount might be a solid selection given his showing against Croatia. He finished the first game with an Expected Assists figure of 0.60 and could easily grab one here. With England fancied to get a couple of goals, backing an attack-minded player appears to be a safer play and Mount, who remains a favourite for the Young Player of the Tournament accolade, can star.

Possession: 59% - 41% We were agonisingly close in this area for the last round with England predicted to get 53% and them finishing on 52%. The best indicator for this game could be looking at Scotland's 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in a friendly before the tournament got underway. The hosts had 60% possession that night while Steve Clarke's side have also posted lower than 50% in games against Austria and Israel. England are expected to see more of the ball in this game and a 59% - 41% split looks good based on recent outings.

