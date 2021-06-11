Super 6 Extra tips and 25/1 RequestABet: England v Croatia

Tom Carnduff makes his Super 6 Extra predictions for England v Croatia - with full-time score, first goalscorer and more discussed.

England 2-1 Croatia HT SCORE: England 1-0 Croatia

England 1-0 Croatia FIRST GOALSCORER: Harry Kane

Harry Kane FIRST CARD: Marcelo Brozovic

Marcelo Brozovic TOTAL CORNERS: 8

8 MAN OF THE MATCH: Harry Kane

Harry Kane POSSESSION: 53% - 47%

Full-time score: England 2-1 Croatia There's some uncertainty about the formation England will play, and the advantage of the deadline being at kick-off is that you will be able to see the team news before, but Croatia haven't been able to build upon their appearance in the World Cup final in 2018. Since that meeting with England in the semi-final in Russia, they've been hammered 6-0 by Spain, beaten 4-1 by Portugal and 4-2 by France. They've found it difficult to beat the better nations. England have done well since disappointment in 2018 and have earned good results against Spain, Belgium and even Croatia in the Nations League. The second-favourites at the tournament will want to kick things off with a win.

Half-time score: England 1-0 Croatia England have managed to score first-half goals in each of their last four competitive matches and held 1-0 half-time advantages over Albania and Poland in recent World Cup qualification games. Croatia's recent friendly defeat to Belgium saw the only goal of the game scored in the first-half while their first 45 minutes tend to be quiet ones. They've not seen over 1.5 first-half goals in any of their last six outings.

First goalscorer: Harry Kane

Not much else needs to be said on Harry Kane that we don't know already. He won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup and finished as the Premier League's top goalscorer this season. He will lead the line for England and is the favourite to score the most goals at the tournament. Kane scored the first goal in both of England's most recent competitive fixtures and he looks a good selection for the first goalscorer market in the Three Lions' opening fixture.

First card: Marcelo Brozovic Marcelo Brozovic finished the 2020/21 season with 14 cards for both club and country and should catch the referee's attention here given his position at the base of midfield. It's hardly a surprise to see Brozovic so high in the card ranks either. He committed 11 fouls in four Nations League and World Cup qualifying starts while he finished the domestic campaign with a one foul per game average.

Total corners: 8 Neither side are regulars when it comes to a high match corner count. That's not to say that they haven't been involved in games where they see plenty but more often than not the tally remains single figures. Across England's last ten games, whether that be friendlies or competitive matches, their total match corner count has been an average of 8.5. For Croatia, they score even so slightly higher at 8.6. In fact, over that same period, both teams have seen seven of their 10 games go under 10 on corners. Keeping to those averages, we're settling on eight corners in this game.

Man of the Match: Harry Kane A Harry Kane goal in an England win will likely see him towards the top of the contenders for Man of the Match. He should pick up a few of these awards along the way and Kane is an easy selection in this area throughout the tournament.

Possession: 53% - 47% The possession tie breaker is an incredibly tough one to call given how fine the margins are. However, a look at the last 10-game figures gives us an idea of how it could go. Croatia's average across their last 10 games has been 56.6% while England sit at 60%. The Three Lions' figure has been helped by a dominant 81% in victory over San Marino but they'd still have the edge if that game had them at a lower 65%. It's worth giving the Three Lions the slight advantage in the possession category and 6% more seems fair.