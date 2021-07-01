Super 6 Extra tips and 10/1 RequestABet: Euro 2020 - Ukraine v England

After a 16/1 RAB winner on Saturday, followed by a narrow miss on Tuesday, we've created one for Ukraine v England while also generating tips for each Super 6 Extra category.

Full-time score: Ukraine 0-2 England England extended their clean sheet run to four games with victory over Germany in the round of 16 and they will be confident of keeping another one here. Granted their was a slight bit of luck combined with solid goalkeeping from Jordan Pickford but Die Mannschaft couldn't find a way through. Ukraine finished the group stage with an xGF of 4.7 and qualified as the 'worst' third-placed team. They did bounce back with two goals from an xG of 1.93 against Sweden last time out but their group stage xGA was 5.8. England's was 1.7 - they shouldn't get that many opportunities to strike on Saturday night.

Half-time score: Ukraine 0-1 England Second-half goals are certainly more common at the tournament so far so we can't expect a goalfest in the first 45 minutes - even if the odds do have the Three Lions has heavy favourites. Of the 123 goals already scored at the tournament, only 42 came in the first-half of matches. With 66% of goals scored in the second-half, it's worth being conservative in our predictions for England to strike early. However, they did score early in the win over Czech Republic and will want to follow a similar path here. It's not unrealistic to expect Gareth Southgate's side to hold a narrow lead at the break.

First goalscorer: Raheem Sterling We've favoured Harry Kane in this category often but we're switching to England's top tournament goalscorer for the trip to Rome. Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in the win over Germany to make it three at Euro 2020. That has come from five shots on target and an xG figure of 2.03. He's averaging 0.55 xG per match - higher than the likes of Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (0.39 per match) who was among the favourites for the Golden Boot at the start. While England are open to rotation in certain positions, Sterling is a key part of the Three Lions side and can continue his goalscoring run here.

First card: Taras Stepanenko He may have only played two games so far but Taras Stepanenko leads the way for average fouls per game in this Ukraine side with 1.5. Despite that, he is yet to be carded but could catch the referee's attention here. Stepanenko's Ukraine career has seen a card every five games or so while he saw four cards in 18 outings for Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukrainian league this season. Sitting in the midfield for Ukraine, against some of the talents that England have going forward, Stepanenko could be drawn into committing fouls and picking up a yellow.

Total corners: 8 England's game corner count has fluctuated throughout the tournament. They kicked things off with two against Croatia, 11 against Scotland, ten v Czech Republic and then six last time out. For Ukraine, they've hit double figures twice but six in two games sees their average stand at 8.75. Meeting in the middle of England's average of 7.25 gives us a figure of eight which we're going with here. England should see the majority of that figure but Ukraine can have a couple across the 90 minutes.

Man of the Match: Raheem Sterling Another goal in an England win will surely see Sterling in contention for man of the match and he looks like a fairly safe play in this contest. The Three Lions' defence may not be troubled enough for a defender to catch the eye while Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice will need to be more cautious given their current status with yellow cards - one in this game sees them banned for the semi-final. Going for a goalscorer looks more appealing in this game with England expected to progress.

Possession: UKR 41% - 59% ENG Ukraine have actually had more of the ball in three of their four games so far but the 55% they saw against Sweden was boosted by the fact they had 72% possession in extra-time. England had less possession for the first time against Germany but should comfortably win this area if we look to the numbers from their two 'easier' group games - 60% v Scotland and 57% v Czech Republic. Ukraine could only manage 37% possession against the Netherlands and we're looking more towards that match for a figure here. England have been around the 59% mark twice already.

