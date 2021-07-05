Super 6 Extra tips and 6/1 RequestABet: Euro 2020 - England v Denmark

We've created a RequestABet for the Euro 2020 tips between England and Denmark led by our Super 6 Extra tips.

Back our 6/1 RequestABet with Sky Bet here England to win in 90 minutes, Harry Kane to score anytime and Thomas Delaney to be shown a card

CLICK HERE TO PLAY SUPER 6 EXTRA FT SCORE: England 2-0 Denmark

England 2-0 Denmark HT SCORE: England 1-0 Denmark

England 1-0 Denmark FIRST GOALSCORER: Harry Kane

Harry Kane FIRST CARD: Thomas Delaney

Thomas Delaney TOTAL CORNERS: 8

8 MAN OF THE MATCH: Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw POSSESSION: ENG 53% - 47% DEN

Full-time score: England 2-0 Denmark England extended their clean sheet run to five games with victory over Ukraine in the quarter-final and they will be hopefully of keeping up their incredible defensive showing in the semi-final. The attack caught the eye in that 4-0 win but they limited Ukraine to just 0.26 xG - an incredible showing of solidity at the back. Denmark may have been impressive so far but they know they have a task against this England side. To their credit, Denmark should have topped Group B based on Infogol's expected goals model. They followed it up with a 4-0 hammering of Wales in the round of 16 but - while they beat Czech Republic last time out - they did lose the xG battle by a scoreline of 1.70 - 1.61.

Half-time score: England 1-0 Denmark The trend of the majority of goals coming in the second-half continued throughout the quarter-finals but England did hold a narrow advantage at the break in their game in Rome. It's the second time they've done that this tournament and they can continue that here. Much like the advice prior to the Ukraine game, it's worth being conservative in our estimations of early goals at Wembley.

First goalscorer: Harry Kane Ah yes, the one time we go away from Harry Kane in this category he only goes and scores the first goal...four minutes into that win over Ukraine. His header against Germany proved to be the spark he needed though with a brace coming last time out and it's difficult to oppose him for the first goal given his current form. His tournament xG figure now stands at 2.99 from ten shots - five of which have been on target. Kane appears to be peaking at the right time for England.

First card: Thomas Delaney Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney did well to get through the tournament without picking up a suspension for two yellows - perhaps he is one of the players who seriously benefits from what appears to be a lenient officiating style. However, he's averaged a significant 1.8 fouls per game in the tournament so far. He had two per game average in six appearances during the Nations League and two per game in two World Cup qualifying outings. It's hardly a surprise to see he picked up six yellows in 20 Bundesliga games this season - a stat made even better by the fact only 14 of those were starts. You'll get short prices for him in the betting and for good reason - Delaney should catch the referee's attention in this game.

Total corners: 8 England remain a low corner team but Denmark's involvement should bump the number up a bit. They saw 16 match corners in that win over Czech Republic and took seven of them. They could easily 'win' the corner count in this game. The Three Lions have failed to go above six corners taken in any of their five contests so far at the tournament and it could continue here. They just don't see high numbers in this area. We have to take into account the contest and the way it could go, but Denmark's involvement makes eight a decent looking number in this game.

Man of the Match: Luke Shaw It's always a bit speculative when it comes to deciding this award but I've backed Luke Shaw with very small stakes for UEFA Player of the Tournament given his performances so far. Shaw has three assists from four appearances - he grabbed a helper from left wing-back against Germany and then two when the Three Lions reverted to a back-four against Ukraine. Another eye-catching performance down the left side of the pitch will see him in contention here.

Possession: ENG 53% - 47% DEN Denmark have seen an average of 54% possession across their five games so far but that's boosted by figures of over 60% in their games against Finland and Russia. They saw less of the ball against the Czech Republic and in their group stage defeat to Belgium - both games saw them have 47% of the ball. England's five-game average has been 53.4% and they've not gone above 60% at any stage of the tournament. We're giving the Three Lions the edge in this contest.

