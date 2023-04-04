Any chance of a late push for a spot in the playoffs looks to fall further away from Sunderland's grasp with each passing week as they have failed to win four of their last five league outings, only claiming victory against Norwich in that time.

However, they were expected to lose heavily away to league leaders Burnley last time out but were able to return home with a point which will be seen as a valuable one.

The hosts' results at home this season have been quite varied having won six, drawn six and lost seven of their 19 fixtures at the Stadium of Light this season.

But if they are to put any sort of pressure on the top six, they need to start picking up results, starting here against Hull.

Keeping clean sheets has proved problematic this term having kept just six on home soil and the fact they often gift goal scoring opportunities to their opponents has been their Achilles heel on more than one occasion.

According to Infogol’s expected goals (xG) table, Sunderland have registered nearly 26 xG at home this term but have scored just 23 times which highlights that they often fail to take their chances and that’s something they can ill-afford to do against the Tigers.