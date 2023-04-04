Mid-table Sunderland host seventeenth place Hull, George Gamble provides his best bet and previews the clash.
1pt Draw at 12/5 (General)
Any chance of a late push for a spot in the playoffs looks to fall further away from Sunderland's grasp with each passing week as they have failed to win four of their last five league outings, only claiming victory against Norwich in that time.
However, they were expected to lose heavily away to league leaders Burnley last time out but were able to return home with a point which will be seen as a valuable one.
The hosts' results at home this season have been quite varied having won six, drawn six and lost seven of their 19 fixtures at the Stadium of Light this season.
But if they are to put any sort of pressure on the top six, they need to start picking up results, starting here against Hull.
Keeping clean sheets has proved problematic this term having kept just six on home soil and the fact they often gift goal scoring opportunities to their opponents has been their Achilles heel on more than one occasion.
According to Infogol’s expected goals (xG) table, Sunderland have registered nearly 26 xG at home this term but have scored just 23 times which highlights that they often fail to take their chances and that’s something they can ill-afford to do against the Tigers.
Liam Rosenior takes charge of his 22nd Championship match as Hull boss and his time so far has seen plenty of draws.
Of the 21 fixtures he has overseen, ten have seen the points shared and whilst it is commendable that Hull have lost just five times whilst Rosenior has been at the helm, turning some of those draws into victories will be the main objective.
The Tigers will inevitably face periods where their backs are against the wall and they are required to defend.
They have kept just five clean sheets in 19 road fixtures this season and have shipped at least one goal in six of their most recent seven away trips.
Only six sides have conceded more xGA away from home than the visitors but they have outperformed that in terms of goals conceded which goes to show that when organised, they can be a tough nut to crack.
It’s hard to separate these two outfits and confidently back a winner. But there looks to be some good value in the results market.
Sunderland and Hull's last five games respectively have produced five draws in total and given the score has also been level at full time in each of the last four competitive meetings between these two, the 12/5 available on this Friday evening's encounter also ending as a DRAW looks to be a standout pick.
Score prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Hull (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Odds correct at 1700 BST (04/04/2023)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.