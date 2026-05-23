Sunderland qualify for Europa League after stunning Premier League return campaign

Sunderland have secured their spot in next season's Europa League after a stunning return campaign in the top-flight.

Regis Le Bris' side confirmed their position with a 2-1 win over Chelsea on final day, a result which saw them finishing seventh in the Premier League table. A Malo Gusto own goal proved to be the one which sealed the three points as Cole Palmer pulled one back for Chelsea before the hour mark. It caps off the unlikeliest of seasons for Sunderland who were favourites for relegation at the beginning of the campaign.

They'll be joined by Bournemouth following their 1-1 draw away at Nottingham Forest. They could have qualified for the Champions League had Aston Villa, who won the Europa League on Wednesday, ended in fifth. Boss Andoni Iraola is still set to depart the club in the summer and former Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig head coach Marco Rose has already been confirmed as his replacement. Brighton took the remaining European offer on spot as they'll be playing in the Conference League next season, despite a 3-0 loss at home to Manchester United.