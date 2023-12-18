Sunderland appoint Michael Beale as head coach

He replaces Tony Mowbray, who was sacked in November with the club ninth in the Sky Bet Championship. Sunderland have since won two of three games under caretaker boss Mike Dodds and currently sit seventh, three points outside the play-offs.

Beale, 43, was sacked by Rangers in October after less than a year in charge, following a poor start to the season.

Prior to his spell at Ibrox he enjoyed a short but successful spell as QPR boss and previously spent time working as Steven Gerrard's assistant.