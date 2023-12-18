Sporting Life
Mick Beale will be hoping to make a fast start at Rangers

Sunderland appoint Michael Beale as head coach

By Sporting Life
15:20 · MON December 18, 2023

Sunderland have appointed former Rangers and QPR manager Michael Beale as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

He replaces Tony Mowbray, who was sacked in November with the club ninth in the Sky Bet Championship. Sunderland have since won two of three games under caretaker boss Mike Dodds and currently sit seventh, three points outside the play-offs.

Beale, 43, was sacked by Rangers in October after less than a year in charge, following a poor start to the season.

Prior to his spell at Ibrox he enjoyed a short but successful spell as QPR boss and previously spent time working as Steven Gerrard's assistant.

