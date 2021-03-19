Football accumulator tips: World Cup qualifying acca | Sunday March 28

Our expert tipsters build an over/under accumulator for Sunday's World Cup qualifiers.
Games kick off at 19:45 BST on Sunday
Italy have conceded just one goal in their last eight competitive matches, and Bulgaria are highly unlikely to add a second goal to that tally.
Considering Italy have won their last three matches by a scoreline of 2-0, as well as the fact that none of their Nations League matches saw more than two goals, UNDER 2.5 GOALS looks worth a punt.
Austria have developed into a force to be reckoned with on the international stage over the past 18 or so months, and a large part of that has been down to their defensive solidity, conceding just nine goals in their Euro 2020 qualifying games and six in the Nations League.
The Faroe Islands are not expected to get on the scoresheet in this fixture, and with UNDER 2.5 GOALS having landed in 50% of Austria’s matches in both the Euro 2020 qualifiers, and in the Nations League, that could well prove profitable.
None of Liechtenstein’s Nations League matches featured more than two goals, and only half of North Macedonia’s fixtures in the same competition did so.
While there is certainly a gulf in class between these sides, whether or not the hosts actually have the firepower to put three or four past their visitors is in question, particularly considering they’ve scored more than two goals just once in 15 matches. All this points to UNDER 2.5 GOALS.
In line with Sky Bet's rules on Help & Support on any Enhanced Accumulators, if a match is postponed or abandoned the Sporting Life Accumulator will be settled on the results of the remaining games, as a win reduction if all remaining legs win or a loser if the selection is let down by any legs.
Odds correct 2000 GMT (26/03/21)
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.