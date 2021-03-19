Football accumulator tips: World Cup qualifying acca | Sunday March 28

Italy have conceded just one goal in their last eight competitive matches, and Bulgaria are highly unlikely to add a second goal to that tally.

Considering Italy have won their last three matches by a scoreline of 2-0, as well as the fact that none of their Nations League matches saw more than two goals, UNDER 2.5 GOALS looks worth a punt.

Austria have developed into a force to be reckoned with on the international stage over the past 18 or so months, and a large part of that has been down to their defensive solidity, conceding just nine goals in their Euro 2020 qualifying games and six in the Nations League.

The Faroe Islands are not expected to get on the scoresheet in this fixture, and with UNDER 2.5 GOALS having landed in 50% of Austria’s matches in both the Euro 2020 qualifiers, and in the Nations League, that could well prove profitable.