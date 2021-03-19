Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
World Cup Qualifying Accumulator

Football accumulator tips: World Cup qualifying acca | Sunday March 28

By Sporting Life
22:53 · SAT March 27, 2021

Our expert tipsters build an over/under accumulator for Sunday's World Cup qualifiers.

CLICK HERE TO BACK OUR 20/1 OVER/UNDER ACCA WITH SKY BET

  • Bulgaria v Italy: UNDER 2.5 GOALS
  • Austria v Faroe Islands: UNDER 2.5 GOALS
  • North Macedonia v Liechtenstein: UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Games kick off at 19:45 BST on Sunday

Our best bets and betting tips for World Cup qualifying

Italy have conceded just one goal in their last eight competitive matches, and Bulgaria are highly unlikely to add a second goal to that tally.

Considering Italy have won their last three matches by a scoreline of 2-0, as well as the fact that none of their Nations League matches saw more than two goals, UNDER 2.5 GOALS looks worth a punt.

Austria have developed into a force to be reckoned with on the international stage over the past 18 or so months, and a large part of that has been down to their defensive solidity, conceding just nine goals in their Euro 2020 qualifying games and six in the Nations League.

The Faroe Islands are not expected to get on the scoresheet in this fixture, and with UNDER 2.5 GOALS having landed in 50% of Austria’s matches in both the Euro 2020 qualifiers, and in the Nations League, that could well prove profitable.

Click to build your Sky Bet coupon

None of Liechtenstein’s Nations League matches featured more than two goals, and only half of North Macedonia’s fixtures in the same competition did so.

While there is certainly a gulf in class between these sides, whether or not the hosts actually have the firepower to put three or four past their visitors is in question, particularly considering they’ve scored more than two goals just once in 15 matches. All this points to UNDER 2.5 GOALS.

CLICK HERE TO BACK OUR 20/1 OVER/UNDER ACCA WITH SKY BET

In line with Sky Bet's rules on Help & Support on any Enhanced Accumulators, if a match is postponed or abandoned the Sporting Life Accumulator will be settled on the results of the remaining games, as a win reduction if all remaining legs win or a loser if the selection is let down by any legs.

Odds correct 2000 GMT (26/03/21)

More from Sporting Life

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips