SUNDAY BEST BETS

Luxembourg v Lithuania

By Liam Kelly (@LiamKellyTTA)

Luxembourg may not be able to gain promotion from Nations League C Group 1, but it’s worth backing them to enjoy themselves with some success against Lithuania.

Indeed, LUXEMBOURG TO SCORE 2+ GOALS makes appeal at even money given their current attacking threat and the general improvement of the national team in recent years.

Danel Sinani and Gerson Rodrigues both scored against Turkey in an impressive 3-3 draw in Istanbul on Thursday.

They should thrive when hosting a Lithuania side that have conceded 13 times in the five group stage games of this competition. That includes a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.

Up against a confident Luxembourg side, it’s easy to see them allowing at least two more goals.

Score prediction: Luxembourg 3-0 Lithuania (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

Odds correct 1130 BST (23/09/22)