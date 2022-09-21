1.5pts Luxembourg to score 2+ goals v Lithuania at Evens (Sky Bet)
1pt Belgium 14+ total shots v Netherlands at 11/8 (Sky Bet)
By Liam Kelly (@LiamKellyTTA)
Luxembourg may not be able to gain promotion from Nations League C Group 1, but it’s worth backing them to enjoy themselves with some success against Lithuania.
Indeed, LUXEMBOURG TO SCORE 2+ GOALS makes appeal at even money given their current attacking threat and the general improvement of the national team in recent years.
Danel Sinani and Gerson Rodrigues both scored against Turkey in an impressive 3-3 draw in Istanbul on Thursday.
They should thrive when hosting a Lithuania side that have conceded 13 times in the five group stage games of this competition. That includes a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.
Up against a confident Luxembourg side, it’s easy to see them allowing at least two more goals.
Score prediction: Luxembourg 3-0 Lithuania (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)
Odds correct 1130 BST (23/09/22)
By Liam Kelly (@LiamKellyTTA)
A necessity for Belgium to attack is the drive behind the selection in this bitter rivalry.
The Netherlands hold all the cards in their bid to become League A Group 4 winners, sitting three points ahead of their opposing neighbours and holding a good goal difference cushion after the Oranje's 4-1 victory in the reverse fixture.
Louis van Gaal's side certainly aren't afraid of competing in an open game, making BELGIUM 14+ TOTAL SHOTS a solid bet in what should be an entertaining affair.
Belgium have no option but to stream forward in Amsterdam, and, considering the offensive talent in Roberto Martínez's squad, it would be no surprise to see them breach the 13.5 shots line.
They've averaged 14.4 across the five Nations League games without the desperation to get the goals that are needed on Sunday.
Score prediction: Netherlands 2-2 Belgium (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)
Odds correct 1530 BST (21/09/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.