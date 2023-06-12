Gerrard has been out of work since departing Aston Villa in October, with his side sitting in the bottom-half of the Premier League table.

Al-Ettifaq finished 7th in the Saudi top-flight last season, winning ten of their 30 games and finishing nine points above the relegation zone.

News emerged on Monday that Gerrard had received an offer to take up the role, with videos following that showed him arriving at the club.