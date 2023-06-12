Steven Gerrard is set to be appointed the manager of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, according to various reports.
Gerrard has been out of work since departing Aston Villa in October, with his side sitting in the bottom-half of the Premier League table.
Al-Ettifaq finished 7th in the Saudi top-flight last season, winning ten of their 30 games and finishing nine points above the relegation zone.
News emerged on Monday that Gerrard had received an offer to take up the role, with videos following that showed him arriving at the club.
Gerrard will become the latest high-profile figure to join the Saudi footballing ranks.
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January, while Karim Benzema made the switch to champions Al-Ittihad at the beginning of June. The expectation is that Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante will also follow the same path.
During his time at Villa, Gerrard won 13 of his 40 games at the helm, returning a win rate of 32.5%. Prior to that, he lifted the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers in 2021.
Gerrard has recently been linked with the vacant positions at Leicester and Leeds - two sides who were relegated to the Sky Bet Championship.