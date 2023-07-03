Steven Gerrard named new boss of Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq

The 43-year-old has returned to management after being sacked by Aston Villa in October less than a year into the job after winning just two of their opening 12 Premier League games.

“Where legends are found We’re thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach,” said the club in a post on Twitter.

Gerrard, who previously led Rangers to the Scottish Premier League title in 2020-21 to secure his first managerial trophy, had been long-term target for the Saudi club but he revealed last month he had turned down an initial approach.

“I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, which I did, and have been analysing that over the last couple of days. As we stand, right now, I won’t be taking that offer up,” Gerrard told BT Sport at the Champions League final.

However, Al-Ettifaq, who finished seventh out of 16 clubs in the Saudi Pro League, maintained their interest and Gerrard has had a change of heart.