Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Current Cardiff caretaker manager Steve Morison is favourite to get the job full-time
Current Cardiff caretaker manager Steve Morison is favourite to get the job full-time

Steve Morison has been appointed as Cardiff manager

By Sporting Life
14:32 · FRI November 12, 2021

Cardiff have handed Steve Morison the managerial reins until the end of the season after a successful stint as caretaker.

The Sky Bet Championship club sacked Mick McCarthy last month and put under-23 boss Morison in charge on an interim basis with the support of Tom Ramasut, his assistant in the academy set-up.

After the former Wales international ended Cardiff’s eight-game losing streak with a 3-3 draw against Stoke in his first match, he oversaw a 2-1 win over Huddersfield last weekend which has done enough to convince owner Vincent Tan he is the right man to lead the side forward for the rest of the campaign.

Tan told the official club website: “I have been encouraged by the team’s improved performances over the past three games, with the adoption of a more attractive and progressive style of football.

Sign up or login for exclusive betting tips via Members Extra

“What’s more, I think that the excellent work done by Steve and Tom at U23 level this season puts them in the very best position to help develop a talented crop of young players emerging at senior level.

“I’m also very pleased that Mark (Hudson) is returning to the club as part of the coaching set-up.

“A healthy finish in the Championship this season is, of course, of paramount importance. A review of the side’s progress will be undertaken at the end of the campaign.”

Ex-Cardiff captain Mark Hudson has been brought in to support Morison as first-team coach.

The 39-year-old captained the Bluebirds during his five years and has more recently been a coach at Huddersfield.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS