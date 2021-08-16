The Sky Bet Championship club sacked Mick McCarthy last month and put under-23 boss Morison in charge on an interim basis with the support of Tom Ramasut, his assistant in the academy set-up.

After the former Wales international ended Cardiff’s eight-game losing streak with a 3-3 draw against Stoke in his first match, he oversaw a 2-1 win over Huddersfield last weekend which has done enough to convince owner Vincent Tan he is the right man to lead the side forward for the rest of the campaign.

Tan told the official club website: “I have been encouraged by the team’s improved performances over the past three games, with the adoption of a more attractive and progressive style of football.