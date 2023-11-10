Statistical standouts in the 2023/24 Premier League so far

With 12 Premier League games played and a pause for international play, this seems to be a solid point to reflect on the season thus far.

The sample size remains fairly small in terms of parsing too many patterns from the data, but it's still interesting to look at some statistical standouts almost a third of the way into the campaign. There are some, of course, that elicit a roll of the eyes and a 'quelle surprise'. For instance, Erling Haaland has scored the most goals and has the most expected goals (xG). Liverpool are creating more chances per game than every other team. Rodri has attempted more passes into the final third than any other player. Lewis Dunk leads the league in touches. You know, as expected. However, there are some statistical standouts that either define a player/team rather well or are of curious interest as we enter a busy period in the Premier League schedule. Let's take a look at a few.

Maddison the maker Just one quick glance at the creative metrics of players in the Premier League will tell you how much Tottenham are going to miss James Maddison. Thought to be ruled out until January, Maddison leads all players in shot-creating actions by a huge margin, recording 19 more than the next best with 80 in minutes equating to 10 matches played — an outstanding 8.17 shot-creating actions per game average. Maddison ranks highly in assists, expected assists (xA), progressive passes, key passes and passes into the penalty area, too. The creative hub for a Spurs side that started the season so well will be sorely missed for the remainder of 2023.

Palhinha papering over Cottager cracks It's perhaps not a huge surprise to see João Palhinha at the top of a tackles attempted leaderboard, producing an incredible amount of defensive output since arriving in the Premier League However, the fact the majority of Palhinha's tackles attempted are in the defensive third speaks to Fulham's issues. He leads the league by a margin of 11 with 35 of a total 52 coming in that third. Indeed, the Portuguese was doing his defending much further up the pitch last term.

Fulham's João Palhinha

Fulham might just be fortunate enough that there are a good few bad teams in the league this season.

Luton love crossing Luton lead the league by some margin in crosses attempted, recording 272 thus far — 30 more than any other team in the top tier. You might well think that is natural given their style of play, but it is still a surprising stat considering they really don’t have much opportunity to get forward, averaging just 36.2% possession per game during this campaign.

Rob Edwards’ side clearly know exactly who they are and are unashamed to show it.

Flaky Flekken Thomas Frank has defended his goalkeeper on multiple occasions, but Mark Flekken has obviously struggled this season. His underperformance is reflected in the data. Flekken’s post-shot expected goals (PSxG) minus goals allowed figure of -3.5 suggests his shot-stopping has not been up to scratch, conceding 15 goals from 11.5 PSxG.

The German has also struggled with crosses, too. Brentford's opponents have attempted a significant 159 crosses, yet Flekken has stopped only 6 successfully, one of the lowest percentages (3.8%) of any goalkeeper in the league. No matter the quality of his distribution, Flekken’s play is currently not enough to consider him a Premier League level keeper.

Ayew aware? A curious one to end. I'm not quite sure what to do with it or think of it, but it's curious nonetheless. Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew has drawn the most fouls by any player in the Premier League this term, winning 41 - 11 clear at the top of that statistic. That's a surprise, but not ridiculous. However, Ayew has also been dispossessed more than any other player in the Premier League, too. Leading both categories is just a little bizarre!