Harry Kane is being linked with a Tottenham exit

Carabao Cup final: Tottenham hopeful Harry Kane will be fit to face Man City

By Sporting Life
09:21 · THU April 22, 2021

Tottenham interim head coach Ryan Mason is hopeful Harry Kane will be fit for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Kane missed Wednesday’s 2-1 win against Southampton with an ankle injury suffered against Everton on Friday and is in a race to make the Wembley showpiece against Manchester City.

Mason says Kane will be doing all he can to be fit for the final.

“With Harry it is just about taking it each day as it comes,” Mason said. “We know he is doing absolutely everything he can to be back out on the football pitch.

“On Wednesday he wasn’t but hopefully by the end of the week we will know about bit more about that.”

