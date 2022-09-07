Tottenham look to add to their opening win in the Champions League, travelling to Lisbon to face Sporting. Liam Kelly has a best bet.
2pts Under 2.5 Goals at evens (SBK, VBet)
Tottenham started their rather inviting Champions League group in perfect fashion from a result perspective, beating Marseille 2-0 thanks to a Richarlison brace.
However, it did look a little workmanlike, only breaking down Marseille in the second half after they had been reduced to 10 men (xG: TOT 1.34 - 0.54 OM).
Although fully rested for their trip to Portugal, Spurs could find it hard to break down Sporting away from home.
Sporting began their UCL campaign with what was a surprising 3-0 victory away to Eintracht Frankfurt, displaying the ability to keep teams quiet.
Despite the big win, Sporting held their German opponents to just 0.78 expected goals (xG) total.
Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that they limited Frankfurt to only four shots equating to 0.23 xG after taking a lead, a sign they can defend well in a low block to get a result.
It's a surprise to see UNDER 2.5 GOALS up at evens, as a consequence making the staking plan with some confidence.
This be a bit of an awkward match-up that should result in a dearth of goals. Sporting are clearly happy to hit out on the counter, but Spurs will look to play a similar way.
It would be wise for Sporting not to play into Tottenham's hands here, and that could make for a rather uneventful early Tuesday evening in Lisbon.
Score prediction: Sporting 0-0 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)
