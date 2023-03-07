Premier League leaders Arsenal head to Portugal to take on Sporting in the Europa League last 16. George Gamble has a best bet.
2pts Over 2.5 goals at evens (General)
This fascinating tie sees Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to Portugal to take on Sporting Lisbon in the opening leg of the Europa League last 16.
Both outfits come into this clash having been victorious in their last four games and both like to play expansive football with the aim of creating chances.
The hosts have been excellent at home this season domestically, scoring an average of almost three goals per game.
They will be aware that this will be a serious step up in quality of opposition on but they will back themselves, especially considering they have managed to hit the back of the net in 12 of their last 13 home games across all competitions, only failing to do so against rivals Porto.
Arsenal are probably still feeling the adrenaline rush after they came from 2-0 down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 thanks to a last-gasp winner from Reiss Nelson.
That game saw them score for the 24th time in 26 league games this term as they continue to be a consistent threat going forward no matter who is selected.
Arsenal and Sporting are fairly similar stylistically, with Rúben Amorim an equally progressive coach as counterpart Mikel Arteta.
Neither of these two sides will want to sit back so we can expect a fairly intense, full throttle match.
Sporting need a positive result to take to north London but Arsenal will believe they can outclass their Portuguese opponents. Both teams score for fun and will want to keep their winning runs intact.
As such, goals look a good angle here and backing OVER 2.5 GOALS at even money makes appeal.
Score prediction: Sporting Lisbon 1-2 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct at 1000 GMT (07/03/23)
