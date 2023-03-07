This fascinating tie sees Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to Portugal to take on Sporting Lisbon in the opening leg of the Europa League last 16.

Both outfits come into this clash having been victorious in their last four games and both like to play expansive football with the aim of creating chances.

The hosts have been excellent at home this season domestically, scoring an average of almost three goals per game.

They will be aware that this will be a serious step up in quality of opposition on but they will back themselves, especially considering they have managed to hit the back of the net in 12 of their last 13 home games across all competitions, only failing to do so against rivals Porto.