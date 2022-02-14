Sporting Lisbon host Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16 and Ninad Barbadikar previews the contest, providing a best bet.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City face a stern test against Ruben Amorim's Sporting Lisbon side in this tie, as they look to go one step further than last season and win the Champions League. The Citizens stumbled to a 2-1 defeat against RB Leipzig in their final group game, but that loss did not stop them from finishing top of Group A ahead of PSG. Guardiola's side were initially set to face Unai Emery's Villarreal in the round of 16 before the draw had to be redone, drawing Sporting in the 'correct' draw. As for Sporting, they caused an upset by finishing ahead of Dortmund to qualify for this stage, but rightly did, with Ajax dominating Group C. Amorim will be hoping to make home advantage count against the visitors, especially with the away goals rule scrapped this season.

It's easier said than done for Sporting. Albeit a small sample in the Champions League, Manchester City's xG process has been hugely impressive. Guardiola's men finished the group stage ranked as the best attacking team (2.80 xGF per game), while only four teams were better defensively (0.92 xGA per game). Sporting face a daunting task then, but there is hope they can push City close at least.

That's because City are yet to keep a clean sheet in Europe this season, conceding five goals to RBL over two games, three to PSG and two to Club Brugge. It may be a cause of being extra-attacking, but against Sporting, they are unlikely to change tactic, which could leave spaces for the Portuguese side to exploit, something they do particularly well. Sporting have averaged 1.95 xGF per game in the Champions League this term, so are likely to create a few chances in this game at least, with Pedro Goncalves, or 'Pote' as he is known, one to keep an eye on if he gets the nod. The former Wolves academy player is the club's top-scorer in the Champions League this season with four goals while providing one assist as well. Goncalves bagged braces against Besiktas and Dortmund during the group stages and will aim to impress if he manages to start.

Nonetheless, while Sporting may threaten, it is difficult to see anything other than an away win given the gulf between these two sides. But, backing MANCHETSER CITY TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals in this first leg. Sporting will have to have a go at City at some point in this game, with the likelihood they can get a result at the Etihad minimal, and their counter-attacking ability shouldn't be taken lightly.

Sporting Lisbon v Manchester City best bets and score prediction 1pt Manchester City to win and Both Teams to Score at 2/1 (bet365) Score prediction: Sporting Lisbon 1-3 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1330 GMT (14/2/22)