Sporting Life followers didn't have to sweat too much over their acca win this week, with the 8/1 four-fold cruising in thanks to four home wins.
The Sporting Life acca got off to a brilliant start as Harrogate raced into a 3-0 lead over Scunthorpe within 17 minutes, the Sulphurites cruising to a comfortable 6-1 victory over the Irons.
Wycombe themselves raced into an early lead, two goals to the good against Gillingham in the first seven minutes, and it was plain sailing for Gareth Ainsworth's men from thereon out, never looking like relinquishing their 2-0 lead.
Halifax's victory over Weymouth was a little more tense, taking the lead in the first half but needing an 81st-minute Kian Spence goal to secure the three points, while Altrincham, who were the NAP in Sporting Life's Saturday Seven this week, got past Maidenhead thanks to two second-half goals.
Aside from the acca, the Saturday Seven enjoyed another good week, with six of the seven recommendations landing, Plymouth beating Burton and BTTS landing in Barrow v Leyton Orient particular highlights from a magnificent day of tipping.
