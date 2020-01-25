Sporting Life Accumulator: Enhanced treble for FA Cup fixtures on Saturday January 25

Football
We're looking at three winners in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday - enhanced to 14/1 with Sky Bet.

Head here to back Millwall, West Ham & Tottenham all to win at 14/1

We're backing Sky Bet Championship side MILLWALL to get the better of Premier League Sheffield United. Gary Rowett's side are unbeaten in their last six across all competitions and have won their last four at home.

West Brom may be flying in the Championship but their priority will not be in this competition and that's why we're looking at WEST HAM for victory in front of their own fans.

Finally, Jose Mourinho will have one eye on this competition as he looks to bring early success to TOTTENHAM and they will be aiming to beat fellow Premier League side Southampton.

Odds correct at 2030 GMT (24/01/20)

All Football TipsTips & Previews