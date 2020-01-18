Sporting Life Accumulator: Enhanced four-fold for Sky Bet EFL fixtures on Saturday January 18

We are looking at four teams from the Sky Bet Championship and Sky Bet League One for our latest Sporting Life Accumulator.
Head here to back Swansea, Accrington, Doncaster and Rotherham all to win at 12/1 with Sky Bet
One from the Sky Bet Championship and SWANSEA are backed for success as they welcome Wigan. The Latics' 3-2 success at Birmingham was their first away win of the season, with only Barnsley and Luton holding worse records on the road.
In Sky Bet League One, ACCRINGTON are backed to get past a struggling Southend side who have just ten points on their tally so far. Stanley have won three of their last four at home - scoring seven against Bolton and four against Portsmouth.
Elsewhere, we're backing DONCASTER to get the better of Coventry. Both sides hold promotion ambitions, but Rovers have hit decent form and are firmly in the play-off hunt.
Finally, table-toppers ROTHERHAM face an out of form Bristol Rovers side. Four wins from their last four have fired Paul Warne's men to the summit of the League One standings.
Head here to back Swansea, Accrington, Doncaster and Rotherham all to win at 12/1 with Sky Bet
Odds correct at 2200 GMT (16/01/20)
Follow Sporting Life on social media - find us on Facebook here or tweet @SportingLifeFC
Related football links
Responsible gambling
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
Sky Bet's responsible gambling tools are detailed here and if you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.