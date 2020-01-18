Sporting Life Accumulator: Enhanced four-fold for Sky Bet EFL fixtures on Saturday January 18

Football
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
14:57 · January 18, 2020 · 2 min read

We are looking at four teams from the Sky Bet Championship and Sky Bet League One for our latest Sporting Life Accumulator.

Head here to back Swansea, Accrington, Doncaster and Rotherham all to win at 12/1 with Sky Bet

One from the Sky Bet Championship and SWANSEA are backed for success as they welcome Wigan. The Latics' 3-2 success at Birmingham was their first away win of the season, with only Barnsley and Luton holding worse records on the road.

In Sky Bet League One, ACCRINGTON are backed to get past a struggling Southend side who have just ten points on their tally so far. Stanley have won three of their last four at home - scoring seven against Bolton and four against Portsmouth.

Elsewhere, we're backing DONCASTER to get the better of Coventry. Both sides hold promotion ambitions, but Rovers have hit decent form and are firmly in the play-off hunt.

Finally, table-toppers ROTHERHAM face an out of form Bristol Rovers side. Four wins from their last four have fired Paul Warne's men to the summit of the League One standings.

Head here to back Swansea, Accrington, Doncaster and Rotherham all to win at 12/1 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at 2200 GMT (16/01/20)

Follow Sporting Life on social media - find us on Facebook here or tweet @SportingLifeFC

Related football links

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

Sky Bet's responsible gambling tools are detailed here and if you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read Football

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 9m
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 3h
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals3

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 4m
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator4

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's Premier League preview package and free tips5

Saturday's Premier League tips

Game by game previews, Super 6 predictions and best bets for Saturday's action including Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Last updated 6h

Most Read Football

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 9m
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 3h
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals3

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 4m
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator4

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's Premier League preview package and free tips5

Saturday's Premier League tips

Game by game previews, Super 6 predictions and best bets for Saturday's action including Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Last updated 6h

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 5h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 4h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 4h
All Football TipsTips & Previews