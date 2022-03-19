The Acca, originally a fourfold priced at 9/1, was reduced to a treble early doors on Saturday, with Mansfield's hosting of Stevenage postponed due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases.

Nevertheless, Sky Bet boosted the remaining three selections to a juicy 9/2, and it was relatively smooth sailing for the trio.

Plymouth raced into a lead at home to Accrington in the 12th minute, and Wigan went in front against Morecambe just seven minutes later.

The pair doubled their leads before the half-time whistle, meaning all eyes were on MK Dons in their game away at Cambridge, which was goalless at the break.

Into the second half, and there was a slight setback with Morecambe pulling one back against Wigan, but on the hour mark everything clicked into gear for Sporting Life Acca followers.

MK Dons took the lead in the 60th minute, Plymouth scored a third in the 64th and Wigan scored two quick-fire goals in the 66th and 68th minutes to put the Acca in a great position.

Plymouth added a fourth late on against Accrington, and with Wigan leading by three goals, it was a nervous wait at the Abbey Stadium with the Dons holding a slender advantage, and seemingly holding on.

With time ticking away, MK Dons missed a good opportunity to make it 2-0 and a more comfortable ride for Acca backers, but just 10 minutes later the full-time whistle came, and the Dons won 1-0 to make it back-to-back weekend acca wins for Sporting Life.

The Sporting Life Acca will return again next weekend, where we attempt a hat-trick of Saturday successes!