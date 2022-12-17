Sporting Life
Burnley celebrate a goal in their victory over Middlesbrough

Sporting Life Accumulator wins at odds of 8/1 with four games backed in Sky Bet EFL

By Sporting Life
17:30 · SAT December 17, 2022

It was a good Saturday afternoon for Sporting Life readers with the weekly Acca winning at odds of 8/1.

An explosive second-half across the grounds played a significant part, with goals flowing across the Sky Bet EFL.

In the Championship, the BTTS needed in Burnley v Middlesbrough was looking slightly tricky with the game goalless at the break. The half time team talks worked for both sides, with selection landing at the hour mark.

The other trio of contests came from Sky Bet League One, where Barnsley scored a goal in both halves as they beat struggling Burton 2-0 at Oakwell.

In similar fashion to events at Turf Moor, Bristol Rovers' 61st minute strike saw BTTS become the winner required in their game against Charlton - one that they would eventually go onto secure all three points in with a 2-1 victory.

All eyes were on Home Park, where Plymouth were being held by Morecambe. Niall Ennis got the breakthrough in the 69th minute, with Sam Cosgrove's goal 15 minutes later giving breathing space.

It become nervy when Anthony O'Connor pulled one back in the added time, but the Pilgrims held on, to cheers from both the Green Army and backers of our fourfold.

Saturday's winning 8/1 Sporting Life Accumulator

  • Burnley v Middlesbrough - BTTS
  • BARNSLEY v Burton
  • Charlton v Bristol Rovers - BTTS
  • PLYMOUTH v Morecambe

