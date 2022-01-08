A postponement between Oldham v Sutton meant the Sporting Life Acca was reduced to three selection, all of which landed!
Ipswich raced into an early lead against Gillingham to get the treble off to a brilliant start, and Kieran McKenna's men didn't let up, eventually running out 4-0 winners.
The Tractor Boys remain unbeaten under their new manager Kieran after three goals in 14 first-half minutes set them on course for an impressive victory at struggling Gillingham.
James Norwood opened the scoring with his third goal in as many games in the ninth minute, finishing off an impressive Town move involving Janoi Donacien, Macauley Bonne and captain Sam Morsy.
4-0 was also the scoreline that Tranmere, who were tipped up as Michael Beardmore's NAP in this weekend's Saturday Seven, won by, never looking in danger at home to Scunthorpe.
Rovers' comfortable win meant Leicester were the only doubt in this week's acca, but the Foxes weren't a doubt for too long.
Youri Tielemans and James Maddison got the Foxes off to a fine start in their third-round tie at the King Power Stadium before Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton struck after a Joao Pedro reply.
The lights went out for a short period early in the second half as the Foxes led 3-1, and Pedro hit the bar soon after the restart, but the hosts finished the stronger.
It was a lively encounter, despite managers Brendan Rodgers and Claudio Ranieri making a combined 16 changes between them.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.