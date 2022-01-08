Ipswich raced into an early lead against Gillingham to get the treble off to a brilliant start, and Kieran McKenna's men didn't let up, eventually running out 4-0 winners.

The Tractor Boys remain unbeaten under their new manager Kieran after three goals in 14 first-half minutes set them on course for an impressive victory at struggling Gillingham.

James Norwood opened the scoring with his third goal in as many games in the ninth minute, finishing off an impressive Town move involving Janoi Donacien, Macauley Bonne and captain Sam Morsy.

4-0 was also the scoreline that Tranmere, who were tipped up as Michael Beardmore's NAP in this weekend's Saturday Seven, won by, never looking in danger at home to Scunthorpe.