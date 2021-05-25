England Euro 2020 squad odds: Gareth Southgate to name expanded provisional squad

Gareth Southgate will name an expanded provisional England squad for Euro 2020 on Tuesday afternoon.

The England boss is expected to pick a larger-than-anticipated group at 1pm, which will then be whittled down to the final 26 on June 1. The decision to do so has been taken in light of the ongoing assessments of fitness levels as well as the number of players participating in the Champions League and Europa League finals later this week. Southgate, who faces the media at 2pm, has some big decisions to make as he prepares to name his chosen players. CLICK HERE TO READ: England's Euro 2020 squad: The unlikely call-ups who deserve a spot

Expectation is high heading into the first tournament the Three Lions will play on home soil – in part, at least – since Euro 96, with the run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals still fresh in the mind. Southgate has some tough calls to make, from the number of squad members to select and dealing without some during preparations, to the widely-debated right-back conundrum and his injured players. He may decide to roll the dice on some of those whose fitness is up in the air, with England now naming their 26-man squad on the UEFA deadline of June 1. Those involved in Saturday’s all-English Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea will be delayed, so too those playing for Manchester United in Wednesday’s Europa League final.