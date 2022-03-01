Sporting Life
Sporting Life's preview of Southampton v West Ham, including best bets and score prediction
Sporting Life's preview of Southampton v West Ham, including best bets and score prediction

Southampton v West Ham tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
12:16 · TUE March 01, 2022

Liam Kelly previews United's Europa League trip to Granada, expecting a tighter match-up than the prices suggest.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1.5pts Southampton 15+ total shots at 11/10 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Southampton's rich vein of form might not prove fruitful at the end of the Premier League season, likely ending the campaign in a very safe mid-table position, but it does offer hope that a good cup run could be on the cards.

Remaining unbeaten in six games in all competitions, the FA Cup should be a point of emphasis for the Saints.

West Ham, on the other hand, could be forgiven for taking this a little less seriously, still in with a shout for a top-four spot, it's possible that this match-up might not be at the top of David Moyes' priorities.

Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Wednesday

TV Channel: BBC iPlayer

Southampton 13/10 | Draw 12/5 | West Ham 2/1

Even if West Ham were to field a full strength side, Southampton would be fancied to continue their string of impressive performances.

After all, Ralph Hasenhuttl's men have beaten Tottenham, Everton and Norwich in their unbeaten run, as well as deserved draws against Manchester City and Manchester United.

Perhaps the most impressive trait in their recent uptick has been the potent attacking they pose, scoring 11 times in their last six matches. Indeed, the amount of attempts on goal from the hosts has risen in turn.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Southampton recorded 23 shots away to Spurs, 13 shots at United, 19 shots at home to Everton and 27 shots last time out against Norwich at St. Mary's.

The shot line still looks a little low for the home side in this one, making SOUTHAMPTON 15+ TOTAL SHOTS the value play at Sky Bet.

The uncertainty surrounding West Ham's line-up means the main markets should be avoided, and the Hammers have been far from convincing despite some positive league results recently, struggling to create chances of their own.

What we do know is that Southampton will be wholly invested in the prospect of advancing to the next round. They're in scintillating form going forward, too.

Back them to test the West Ham goal often.

Southampton v West Ham best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Southampton 15+ total shots at 11/10 (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: Southampton 2-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (01/03/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

