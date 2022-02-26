Even in that 2-1 defeat to Newcastle, Southampton posted the higher xG tally ( 2.05 - 1.06 ) and can hold confidence that they will gain three points here. They're a short 4/7 for victory, and based on Watford's recent showings, they should justify it.

Things haven't got better for the Hornets since Roy Hodgson's arrival at the club. They were well beaten away at Wolves and while a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford was a good point, the xG scoreline being 2.93 to 0.56 in Manchester United's favour shows that they should have left empty-handed.

Southampton's great recent home form was halted by Newcastle on Thursday but they have a good chance of returning to winning ways as they host struggling Watford.

There is one avenue that provides appeal though and that comes in backing corners. Southampton see an average of 11.21 per Premier League game this season - only four teams see a higher figure.

The key here is that they are contributing more than they are conceding. The Saints take 6.21 per game with that average moving up to 6.29 for home fixtures. It's unsurprising that 75% of their games see nine or more corners taken.

The interest here is that Watford are a side conceding 5.64 corners per game with 5.86 in away contests. The way this one is set up, Southampton should comfortably be ahead on this count.

At a price of 11/10, we're taking SOUTHAMPTON TO HAVE 7 OR MORE CORNERS across the 90 minutes.

Ralph Hasenhüttl's side have achieved this in their last two home Premier League games - with a huge total of 13 when they brushed aside Norwich 2-0. They took eight when beating Leeds earlier in the season with six coming against Burnley.

Southampton have played four of the current bottom five at home - their corners taken average across those contests was 7.75. Take out the Norwich game and it still remains at 6.0.

With a comfortable home win expected, the value comes in backing SOUTHAMPTON CORNERS on Sunday afternoon.