The semi-final of the League Cup gets underway on the South Coast when the Saints face off against Newcastle at St. Mary’s on Monday night and both clubs, fans and staff alike, will be starting to dream about an appearance in the final under the arch at Wembley.

But neither can afford to keep their heads in the clouds and navigating this two-legged affair will require hard work, determination and a little bit of quality.

However, no side in the Premier League has kept more than Newcastle this season as the Magpies have successfully stopped their opponent’s scoring in 60% of matches, that includes half of their away games in which they have not conceded.

Despite this positive distraction, surely the main aim for Southampton is staying in the league and you have to wonder where their priorities lie.

It’s not to say the hosts won't be aiming to achieve a positive result but they can ill-afford to lose any key players as they try and maintain their Premier League status.