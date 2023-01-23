Newcastle travel to Southampton in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. George Gamble previews the game and provides a best bet.
2pts Both Teams to Score 'No' at 37/40 (Betvictor)
The semi-final of the League Cup gets underway on the South Coast when the Saints face off against Newcastle at St. Mary’s on Monday night and both clubs, fans and staff alike, will be starting to dream about an appearance in the final under the arch at Wembley.
But neither can afford to keep their heads in the clouds and navigating this two-legged affair will require hard work, determination and a little bit of quality.
However, no side in the Premier League has kept more than Newcastle this season as the Magpies have successfully stopped their opponent’s scoring in 60% of matches, that includes half of their away games in which they have not conceded.
Despite this positive distraction, surely the main aim for Southampton is staying in the league and you have to wonder where their priorities lie.
It’s not to say the hosts won't be aiming to achieve a positive result but they can ill-afford to lose any key players as they try and maintain their Premier League status.
Even with a full strength squad, Nathan Jones’ men have failed to keep a single league clean sheet at home this term and they have a poor record at home to Newcastle, losing three of their last four home meetings with the Geordies.
Eddie Howe’s side are odds on favourites to go and get the win here and whilst that looks likely, there is no value to be had.
They’re the more likely side to claim victory but the 9/10 available on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' makes appeal.
First-legs in any competition are often tense battles with neither side wanting to concede ground and instead looking to go into the second-leg with everything to play for.
We could see a similar theme here and in a game where goals look to be scarce, the standout pick is on one of these sides failing to contribute to the scoring.
Score prediction: Southampton 0-1 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Odds correct at 1740 GMT (23/01/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.